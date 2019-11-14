Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Wows In Cheetah-Print Swimsuit That Shows Off Her Insane Legs

Ariana James has been setting her Instagram feed on fire this week, and her most recent post was no exception. On Thursday, November 14, the Colombian fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a sizzling snapshot in which she rocked a skimpy swimsuit that puts her insanely toned legs in full evidence, and her fans are loving it.

In the photo, James is sitting on a bed as she sports a one-piece bathing suit that boasts a cheetah print in beige and black. The suit features a high neckline and a tight bodice that hugs her torso, highlighting her busty physique. The swimsuit has ultra high legs whose sides come up to her waist, leaving quite a lot of skin exposed.

Even though James is sitting down, she has her lower body turned to the camera. This means that her muscles are engaged, showing her fit figure. The South American beauty is looking slightly down at the camera with her lips parted and eyes focused. She wore her dark hair in a casual middle part and styled down in natural waves that fall past her waist.

James appears to be wearing very little makeup, possibly a bit of blush on her cheeks. In her caption, she wished her fans a good morning in Spanish.

Since going live, the post — which James shared with her almost 2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 82,700 within just a couple of hours of being published, as of the time of this writing. Within the same short amount of time, the photo also raked in upwards of 1,100 comments, proving to be quite popular.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model used the opportunity to rave about her beauty and to express their admiration for the Colombian stunner. As per usual, most of the comments on her post were in her native Spanish.

“Summary of the photo: We see that perfection does exist if you work hard and have discipline,” one user wrote, adding hands raised, a red heart and a crown emoji. “Beautiful Ari.”

“Omg [fire emoji] you’re sooooo beautiful babe,” said another user, including an emoji blowing a heart kiss.

As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, James often uses her Instagram to promote Body Engineers, a brand of fitness-related clothing and lingerie that she represents as a model and ambassador. Earlier this week, she stunned her fans when she shared an ad post for Body Engineers in which she rocked half-lowered pants that exposed her baby pink underwear, according to the report.