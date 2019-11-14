Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Pert Derriere In Black Thong Bikini On Instagram

Famous Instagram face Stassie Karanikolaou wowed her followers with yet another bikini photo on Thursday afternoon. The young entrepreneur rocked a skimpy thong and made her bodacious backside the focal point of the shot.

In the photo, Stassie stood on a white balcony outdoors during her time in Turks & Caicos. The photo was taken from slightly close-up and below, putting the model’s body on full display. Stassie rocked plain black, thong bikini bottoms that showed off her perfectly rounded booty and the curves of her back. In addition, the look showed off a black tattoo running down her thigh in small text.

Stassie paired the bottoms with a matching, skimpy black top with strings that tied around her neck and across her back. Because of the angle of the shot, Stassie’s chest wasn’t visible, but the top did show reveal a fair amount of sideboob.

Stassie accessorized the look with a brown beaded blanket and chunky, rectangular, black sunglasses. She appeared to be sporting very little makeup, but her lips were pink and plump as she slightly opened her mouth. Stassie’s blond hair fell in wet, straight strands down her back, indicating that she likely just took a dip in some water.

The bombshell blonde looked over her back through her sunglasses and stared at the camera with one arm resting at her hip.

The post garnered over 270,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments. Fans gushed over the model’s flawless physique.

“Morning angel, have a great day,” one fan wrote with red hearts.

“Okay baddieeeee,” anther follower said, adding some fire emoji.

“Who you lookin’ at?” a third user asked.

Some followers pointed out that Stassie looked quite similar to YouTuber Tana Mongeau. Others simply used various emoji, such as kissing faces and heart-eyes, to express their admiration for the star.

Stassie didn’t reveal where she got her sexy bikini from in this latest post. However, she is still reeling on the success of her recent collaboration with TJ Swim, which included several different cuts of bikinis in yellow, pink, blue, and black.

For several days, Stassie filled her Instagram feed with images of herself rocking the sexy swimwear. Just one day ago, the social media star rocked a yellow thong bikini while she sat on a piano bench with her legs slightly spread apart. Last week, Stassie also wore a similar look as she peeled open a banana. She looked just as stunning in both of the shots, and her fans couldn’t get enough.