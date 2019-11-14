Cuban Cutie Cindy Prado Goes For A Bike Ride In Daisy Dukes & Tiny Crop Top

Cindy Prado put her curves on display for her latest Instagram photo, which featured the Cuban model rocking some short little Daisy Dukes.

In the sexy snapshot, Cindy is seen wearing the tiny denim shorts that flaunt curvy booty, long legs, and flat tummy, as she paired the bottoms with a skimpy white crop top that showcased her toned arms.

The model accessorized the look with a pair of dark, rounded sunglasses, gold earrings, and white sneakers. She also had her all-white custom made bike with gold accents in the frame.

Cindy’s bike included gold spokes and handlebars with a matching bell, as well as a white wicker basket as she smiled in the shot, telling her fans in the caption of the photo that she’s “obsessed” with the bicycle.

Cindy wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in loose curls that were pushed over her shoulder and blew back in the wind. She added a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, and a bronzed glow. She included pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink tint to her full lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, the model’s more than 827,000 followers loved the snap, which attracted over 2,800 likes and more than 70 comments within the first hour after it was posted.

“I seriously love this. I might give my bike [away] and get a custom one myself!” one of Cindy’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Beautiful picture you look great. I find you very beautiful u are absolutely stunning,” another admirer stated.

“I wish I knew how to ride a bike so I can get one of these. Bike goals,” a third person said.

“Looks sick!! I can think of a few people that this would be a good Xmas gift for,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cindy recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she rocked a teal bikini for a stunning selfie just two days before her Daisy Dukes bicycle post was uploaded.

In the photo, Cindy looked smoking hot as she flaunted her rock-hard abs and abundant cleavage for the camera as she snapped a selfie in her bathroom.

The shot was a hit among Cindy Prado’s fans, who showed their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button over 20,000 times and leaving 360 comments to date.