NBC Grants ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ An Early Season 8 Renewal

NBC’s hit sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been renewed for an eighth season by the network, Variety reports. The seventh season of the popular series isn’t set to premiere until February 6, 2020, but the network must be confident in its success since the executives have decided to move forward with an early renewal.

While Brooklyn Nine-Nine initially debuted on Fox, it was canceled after five seasons. NBC swooped in to rescue the show, and it has been flourishing from the network’s attention ever since. Many people believe the sitcom should have started on NBC in the first place since its series creator, Mike Schur, is responsible for other hit NBC sitcoms such as The Office, Parks and Recreation, and The Good Place, which is currently airing its final season.

The Variety article further explains that the sitcom has increased in viewership by at least 15 percent since its time airing on Fox.

“After 35 days of linear and digital delayed viewing last season, the show grew to a 3.1 rating in 18-49 and 6.4 million viewers overall, according to NBC,” stated the article written by Variety reporter Will Thorne.

The official Brooklyn Nine-Nine Twitter account shared a video earlier today of an NBC executive telling the cast, “so we wanted to dispel some of these crazy rumors about next season, we want you to come back.”

After her announcement, everyone at the table read begins to cheer and applaud.

Show star Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Rosa Diaz, posted a follow-up video a little bit ago showing her and various other cast members, including Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, and Joe Lo Truglio, exclaiming, “we’re very excited to be coming back for you guys.”

The cast’s enthusiasm for the renewal and the series, in general, is infectious as many fans are eagerly taking to social media to express their happiness over the continued success of their favorite feel-good comedy.

“[T]wo more seasons of rosa diaz being a bi icon, I CANNOT WAIT,” commented one user beneath Beatriz’s video.

“This is the best thing, you guys deserve it so freaking much!! Give me a second while I cry because my role models’ happiness is everything,” said another fan.

While fans still have several months to wait before the seventh season of the series returns, they can now rest easy knowing the show will continue running through at least 2021. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is also currently available to stream in its entirety on Hulu should fans wish to re-watch or catch up on the show.