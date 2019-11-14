Blake Shelton Makes Some NSFW Comments About His Sex Life During John Legend Interview

Blake Shelton told John Legend how his life is going to change after being named the 'Sexiest Man Alive.'

Blake Shelton was John Legend’s special guest for the latest episode of Trailer Talk, John’s Instagram series filmed on the set of The Voice. The co-coaches’ main topic of discussion was John’s recent appearance on the cover of People Magazine‘s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue, which is an honor that was bestowed upon Blake in 2017. When John asked Blake about how being named the “Sexiest Man Alive” changed his life, their discussion took an R-rated turn.

In his latest Trailer Talk video, John introduced Blake as his “most frequent visitor” on The Voice aftershow. He quipped that this is “because his trailer’s right next door.” John also described Blake as a “former Sexiest Man Alive,” saying that his fellow coach has “passed the torch” onto him. One of the first questions John asked Blake was how his life improved after he joined the “Sexiest Man Alive” fraternity.

“You know, I made a lot more money that year,” Blake recalled.

According to the country singer, people started buying him dinner and even sending him money “through the mail.” He also joked that he gained the ability to fly short distances.

“It was like superhero powers,” he said. “And erections lasted longer.”

In response to Blake’s shocking sexual confession, a visibly stunned John reminded him that Trailer Talk is “a family show.”

“And they last longer, and if they last too long, call your doctor,” John added.

John tried to change the topic of discussion by asking Blake if he was dating Gwen Stefani when he was named People Magazine‘s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

“Are you bouncing off the erection thing?” Blake asked in response.

John answered in the negative, telling his guest that he was “moving on.”

Blake then confirmed that he was, indeed, dating Gwen at the time. He speculated that he was given the title because of his relationship with the gorgeous No Doubt frontwoman. John suggested that having the right partner also made him seem “sexy” enough to earn the honor this year, but his comment failed to impress his wife, Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model Chrissy Teigen.

“I seriously don’t get why anyone does this for you,” Chrissy wrote in the comments section of her husband’s Instagram video.

However, Blake seemed to think that everyone watching was thoroughly enjoying it.

“Can you imagine what’s happening to the viewer of this right now with us two sitting together?” Blake said.

At the end of the interview, Blake and John performed the Right Said Fred song “I’m Too Sexy.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen tried to prank Blake by hanging a blown-up version of John’s “Sexiest Man Alive” cover on his trailer. Blake responded by saying that he deserves some of the credit for the pose that John is striking in his cover photo.