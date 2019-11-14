‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Gregg Leakes Praises Emotional Nene Saying, ‘It Is About You’ Post-Cancer

Nene Leakes will make her Season 12 debut on The Real Housewives of Atlanta this coming Sunday, November 17. However, her first appearance on the reality show won’t be a happy one. According to Too Fab, Nene and Gregg Leakes will dig deep and talk about their marriage post-cancer.

The couple will delve into the real toll that Gregg’s stage III colon cancer took on their marriage. In fact, regular watches of the RHOA will know that Nene and Gregg’s marriage was on tenterhooks by the end of Season 11. Words such as “separation” and “divorce” even made it into several conversations as the season progressed.

However, now that Gregg is officially cancer-free, the two are finally able to look back on the rather bumpy road that they traveled together. A year after being diagnosed with the illness, Gregg was given a clean bill of health in May of this year.

Nene says, “It is a very tough thing to do.” However, her husband noted that it was tough on both of them. He opined, “I can see that it’s still tough for you.”

“No matter what, in all of this, you did the best you can do,” Gregg praised his wife. He added that he thought that she did a “champion’s job” as his caretaker.

This is particularly high praise from Gregg since, during Season 11, Nene made no secret of the fact that she was extremely frustrated. She went through a rollercoaster of emotions as she tried to deal with her sick husband. At one stage, she even posted about her “mean, grouchy, and evil” spouse. Despite the fact, that she was not always at her best, Gregg showed compassion for his wife.

“I don’t wanna cry, ’cause if I cry, you know, I can’t even cry,” Nene choked up.

Nene explained, “I’d be making it about me if I cry.”

The sneak peek of Sunday’s episode then shows that Gregg gently tells his wife, “Guess what? It is about you.”

Nene also reminds viewers that even prior to Gregg’s cancer diagnosis, her marriage was already in trouble.

“Before Gregg got diagnosed with cancer, we were already in a really rocky place.”

However, Nene claims that things have changed. She says, “Now my relationship with Gregg is still healing from the cancer journey.”

The Inquisitr reported that Nene did not appear in the first episode of RHOA. Apparently, Nene refused to film scenes with Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams, which seemingly made things extremely awkward for the producers of the show.