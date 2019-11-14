Prince Harry Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo Of Son Archie In Honor Of Prince Charles’ Birthday

Three generations of royals came together for the sweet pic.

Prince Harry shared a never-before-seen-photo of his son Archie on Instagram in honor of his father Prince Charles‘ 71st birthday today. The black and white photo showed three generations of royal men and was posted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Sussex Royal Instagram account.

Harry called his royal father three nicknames in the caption: Sir, Pa and Grandpa.

The photo, taken by Chris Allerton, appears to have been snapped on Archie’s Christening Day. In the picture, Prince Charles and Prince Harry are seen in looking down at Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, who appears to be lying contently in his father’s arms after a family ceremony at Windsor Castle in July.

Prince Harry and his father are wearing contrasting colored suits in the recently posted photo. Prince Charles is wearing a double-breasted suit of a darker hue along with a light-colored tie. Prince Harry is seen in a lighter colored suit, with a contrasting tie.

In the photo, the infant is wearing a royal christening gown that was also worn by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The gown, made by Angela Kelly, the personal assistant and senior dresser to the Queen, was commissioned in 2004 after a replica of the original royal gown, which dated back to 1841, was deemed too fragile for further use, according to The Telegraph.

The original gown was worn by 62 royal babies in total, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and his sons, Prince William and Harry.

Fans appeared to enjoy the sweet moment between the men of the House of Windsor and relayed their well-wishes to the royals in the comment section of the photo.

“What a beautiful photo. Happy birthday Prince Charles,” said one Instagram user to the Prince of Wales.

“The smile on Harry’s face for his son says it all,” said a second fan of the royal family.

A third fan commented, “Happy Birthday! What a Great picture! Archie looks adorable. 2 proud Papas.”

People Magazine reported that the Prince of Wales is spending his birthday in India, where he is currently on a royal tour.

In honor of his birthday, the Prince of Wales was celebrated by a group of schoolchildren in Mumbai, who gave him a large floral garland to wear around his neck and a chocolate cake.

Allerton, who snapped the shot getting so much attention right now, also took the official royal wedding photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they wed in May 2018.