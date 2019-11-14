Draya Michele Shows Off Hourglass Curves In Super-Tight Leopard Print Dress

Draya Michele is on Instagram today showing off her curves in a tight leopard-print dress. The garment is a little longer than hip-length and features spaghetti straps and ruching on the bodice.

While her fashion is definitely eye-catching, Draya’s hairstyle in the photo is an attention grabber as well. It’s hard to ignore her flowing dark locks, made even more impactful by the fact that she’s wearing bangs as well.

According to her caption, the entrepreneur and former cast member on Basketball Wives Los Angeles is wearing a dress from her second collection for trendy fashion retailer, Superdown.

In the comments section, fans showed their appreciation for Draya’s photo and Quite a few of them complimented her bangs.

“I like this look on you mama, cute switch up,” wrote former Love & Hip Hop star Somaya Reece.

Some fans already had plans for where they’d wear the dress Draya has on.

“Oh Lawd holiday party meeee,” one enthusiastic admirer wrote before including two red heart emoji. “Love it Draya! Must have.”

“Thinking about doing this one or ‘Icing on the Cake’ for my birthday,” another added. “Icing On The Cake” is the name of a dress from Draya’s previous collection for Superdown.

The leopard-print dress seemed to inspire one fan to work on their fitness.

“Let me lose this stomach and get this dress,” a third fan wrote.

Another opted to just wish for a bombshell body.

“If only I had your body,” they commented.

A lot of the other comments are simply collections of various emoji.

The dress that Draya has on in the photo above is called the “Tasha Ruched Mini-dress and it retails for $66. It also features a criss-cross strap detail and a hidden zipper in the back that you can’t see in the image she posted.

Draya has been promoting her new collaboration with Superdown for the past week. As The Inquisitr reported, in one of her previous posts she’s wearing a slinky sequined black mini dress with three cutouts under the bust. In the shared video, Draya gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot for the collection. Draya doesn’t model the dress extensively in the clip so viewers can’t see all of the details at the back. According to the product photos on the Superdown website, it’s got the same strap detail that’s seen on the leopard-print dress. It sells for $68.

The video post currently has over 102,000 views and 350-plus comments.