Ryan Murphy Reveals Season 10 Might Be The Last For ‘American Horror Story’ In New Interview

During a new exclusive interview with Deadline, American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy revealed that the upcoming tenth season could be the series’ last. The horror anthology wrapped its ninth season last night, and fans are already eager to find out more about season 10.

Murphy explained that the series is currently only contracted to go through season 10.

“We’re working on an idea for season 10 that I think people will love because it’s about reuniting fan-favorite actors to come back — because it might be our last season. It’s the last season we have contracted,” stated Murphy.

One of the major complaints fans have had about the series’ ninth season is the lack of American Horror Story regulars like Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, and Evan Peters. Lange left the series several seasons ago but this is the first time Paulson and Peters did not appear in any major capacity. Should season 10 wind up being the last song for the long-running anthology series, Murphy wants to go out on a high note by recruiting several familiar faces.

When asked about the specific involvement of Paulson and Peters for the upcoming season, Murphy explained that several people were already contacted.

Too soon to tell, but I’ll just sort of say, the people who helped build this show into what it is, who believed in it from the beginning, have been contacted and are interested.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Murphy does offer some hope in his Deadline interview that the series could continue running for a long time to come. The show creator said he’s currently in the middle of negotiations with FX about extending onwards since he has no desire to stop just yet.

“We have had conversations about the show going 20 seasons,” Murphy said.

He also mentioned that if worse came to worse, Murphy wouldn’t be opposed to asking Netflix or Hulu to become an exclusive new home for the series. At present, American Horror Story is available to stream on both services.

Considering American Horror Story is the network’s most successful series of all time, it would be very surprising for them to cancel it suddenly. Even though the current contract ends with the tenth season, there is a good chance that FX will decide to renew it for several more seasons in the coming months.

Murphy points out that the series has “96 Emmy nominations” and hopes that it “will get past 100.”

As for what the tenth — and potentially final — season of American Horror Story will be about, Murphy is playing coy as usual. The Inquisitr previously reported that the next theme could revolve around aliens and cryptids such as the Loch Ness monster and Big Foot.