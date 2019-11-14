Sara Underwood Rocks Crop Top & Leggings In Scenic Olympic National Park

Sara Underwood took to Instagram to show off her figure in a crop top and matching pair of leggings Thursday while visiting one of Olympic National Park’s most famous landmarks, the Tree Root Cave, of the Kalaloch Tree.

The update showed Sara standing in front of the huge tree, with its large root system exposed and hanging above a small cave. The tree is something of a phenomenon, but so is Sara, so seeing them together was a treat for her 9.2 million fans.

Sara’s outfit was a white cable-knit set that looked warm and comfortable. The top featured long sleeves and an asymmetrical hem with the back being longer than the front, flashing a bit of Sara’s abdomen. The high-rise, form-fitting leggings accentuated Sara’s perky derrière. The model paired the outfit with brown knee-high boots that featured fringe detailing. She also sported a brown knit beanie on her head.

The beauty wore light and natural makeup that featured dark brows and a pink color on her lips. Her hair was straightened and down around her shoulders.

The post consisted of four photos. Two snaps showed Sara from a distance, allowing her fans to get a good look at her body as well as the scenic landscape. One photo showed Sara from behind, flashing a smile for the camera. The other shot showed Sara from the front, tilting her head with a big smile on her face.

The other two pictures showed the stunner close-up. One captured her with her hands on her hips and giving the camera a serious look. The remaining shot showed her from behind and glancing back at the camera.

In the caption, Sara said she was comfortable in the outfit, which was from fashion brand Fashion Nova.

Her fans were loving the views. Many of her followers commented on how stunning she looked in the outfit while others commented on the location.

“Wonderful girl with a wonderful tree,” one follower commented.

“Amazing location for a shoot! Gorgeous!!” said a second fan.

“To be so fortunate and able to travel the world. Thank you very much for sharing your experience and your beauty,” a third admirer wrote.

Judging from her Instagram account, Sara has managed to visit some wonderful places, and she doesn’t seem to mind sharing her experiences with her followers. Of course, her fans can always count on her looking fabulous, as she did when she rocked a pair of jeans on the top of a mountain.