Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Shows Off Bikini Body In Revealing Yellow Suit

Danielle Knudson took to social media to do what she does best — show off her killer figure in a revealing little bikini. The Canadian-born beauty has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure for fans on social media and that’s exactly what she did earlier today, sharing a smoking hot new photo on her wildly popular Instagram page.

In the gorgeous new post, the model did not reveal to fans exactly where she was but it appeared as though she was in some sort of tropical setting. In the image, the model stood front and center with a picture-perfect blue sky and ocean just at her back. Knudson wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved as they could be seen flowing in the wind. The model accessorized the look with a pair of reflective orange aviators and also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The bombshell showed off her enviable figure in a tiny yellow bikini that left little to be desired. The top of the ensemble was low cut, offering fans generous views of cleavage while the bottoms were just as sexy, tying at the sides with floss-like fabric. In the caption of the image, the model revealed to fans where she got the pieces from her look and she completed the look with a dainty silver necklace.

Since the photo went live on her page a few short hours ago, it’s earned her rave reviews from fans. So far, the shot has garnered over 1,000 likes and 20-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Danielle know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few more had no words and commented on the image using their choice of emoji, most notably the flame, heart, and heart-eye.

“Very pretty and beautiful sexy body,” one fan commented on the post, adding a series of flame emoji at the end of the comment.

Loading...

“They say nobody is perfect, but your body is pretty darn close to it!!,” a second Instagram user wrote of the photo.

“We are not worthy,” a third Instagram user excitedly chimed in.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the blond bombshell showed off her killer curves for her army of fans once again, this time while clad in some barely-there blue lingerie. Like her most recent image, this one earned the Canadian-born beauty a ton of attention, racking up over 3,000 likes and 50-plus comments.