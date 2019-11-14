Chelsea Houska Reacts To Adam Lind’s Potential Return To ‘Teen Mom 2’

Adam Lind left the show in 2017.

Chelsea Houska‘s ex-boyfriend Adam Lind hasn’t been seen on Teen Mom 2 in a full-time position for some time but could he be headed toward a return?

Over two years after Lind left the MTV reality series, Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, appeared on the Don’t Tell Mom podcast, where Houska was asked about the possibility of Lind coming back to the show for a future season.

“I don’t think he’s coming back!” Houska said, according to a report from OK! Magazine. “For real, not that I know of!”

Houska and Lind’s troubled relationship was featured on the second season of 16 & Pregnant and continued to be spotlighted throughout Houska’s nearly nine-year run on Teen Mom 2 as the pair embarked on a post-split custody battle. As fans will recall, Lind was accused of drug abuse and violence during the former couple’s years-long custody battle, which occurred at the same time his other ex-girlfriend, Taylor Leonard, filed for custody of the daughter they shared, Paislee.

According to Houska, MTV liked being able to spotlight the drama between her and Lind.

“In the beginning, they definitely wanted that drama with Adam,” Houska said as she looked back on the early moments of her reality career. “It would be like, ‘Well you should film with him to get this closure.'”

After years of being captured at odds with her ex-boyfriend, Houska is now showing a much different side of her life as she continues to raise her three children with DeBoer.

In addition to her 10-year-old daughter Aubree, who she shares with Lind, Houska is also mom to two-year-old son Watson and one-year-old daughter Layne, who she shares with DeBoer, her husband of the past three years.

Houska and DeBoer have, of course, have gone through a couple of ups and downs on the show but when it comes to their relationship, they are in a far healthier place than Houska ever was with Lind. That said, if the show was ever to jeopardize their relationship or family at all, the couple would not hesitate to inform MTV that they would no longer be participating.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Houska discussed her own future on Teen Mom 2 during her appearance on the Don’t Tell Mom podcast, explaining that while she’s questioned her role on the show before, but she and her family are currently enjoying their positions on the MTV reality series.