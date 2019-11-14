Jennifer Aniston Stuns In A Floral Minidress While Walking Her Dog & Justin Theroux Just Had To Comment

'Wish you guys can just get back together!' one fan said of the exchange.

Hollywood megastar Jennifer Aniston may be new to Instagram, but she is nevertheless killing it, wowing followers with a picture where she flaunted her figure in a floral minidress while with her dog, Clyde. Though fans loved the picture, they might have loved the fact that Jennifer’s ex-husband, The Leftovers star Justin Theroux, commented on the sweet post even more.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer Aniston only joined the social media site this past October, and immediately broke records with her massive number of followers. She currently can boast just under 20 million fans, and the number will likely only keep growing if she continues to post uploads like her latest.

In the double picture update, Jennifer wore a pink floral minidress that took cues from the 90s, as befitting one of the reigning television queens of that era. Retro details included the ruching in the center of the torso and sides that expertly highlighted her fit figure.

However, though it had some throwback fashion details, it also made sure to have some modern accents. This included the puff sleeves at the sides and the deep plunging neckline of the dress.

The pink of the dress looked particularly beautiful against Aniston’s famous California tan, and she added stacked gold hoop earrings to also play off her bronzed skin. Other accessories included a pair of chic clear sunglasses to shield her eyes from the midday sun and strappy champagne sandals in another 90s callback.

Her dirty blonde locks were styled into a simple blow-out. In the first picture, she walks down a sidewalk with desert plants at the side, walking with Clyde on a brown leash. In the second, Jennifer gave a fans a close up selfie of the pair while in the car.

In her caption, the Murder Mystery actress explained the reason for her fur baby on set: it was bring your dog to work day.

Within under 24 hours, the post managed to earn over 5,300,000 likes and just shy of 25,000 comments. Many of the comments lavished praise on both the Horrible Bosses and her adorable pup, and came both from fans and other Hollywood celebs alike.

“Awww you look so good,” wrote one fan.

“Cutie,” added a second, with a heart-face emoji.

Loading...

However, the comment that won the post was from Jennifer’s ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

“Clydeooooo!!!” he gushed, along with a paw print and red heart emoji.

Fans went wild over the comment, and it earned around 3,380 likes and just shy of 60 replies alone.

“Why don’t you guys just get back together??” one fan lamented, overcome by the cuteness of the exchange. She also added two sobbing emoji. Her sentiment was echoed by many on the thread.

Though Jennifer was not one of the 59 replies, it seems from the sweet exchange that they are on very friendly terms — as well as being very overt dog-lovers.