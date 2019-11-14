Canadian Mom Believes She’s A Better Parent Because She Smokes Pot

A Canadian mom claims that smoking marijuana, which is perfectly legal in Canada, makes her a better parent, reports Yahoo News. And, she’s getting mostly supportive comments, including some from other pot-smoking parents who say that it’s about time their habit got some legitimacy instead of judgmental frowns.
Caitlin Fladager, 23, says that relaxing with a doobie each night after her kids go to bed is no different than any other mom relaxing with a glass of wine. The mom of two, whose frank insights into what it means to be a parent, has over 286,000 Instagram followers. In an Instagram post this week, she said that smoking pot helps her be a “kicka** parent.”
Fladager also said that, thanks to smoking pot, she’s off anti-depressants, reached a healthier weight and sleeps better.
Fladager was clear that she doesn’t smoke while her children are awake. She explained that she waits until after they’ve gone to bed to indulge in her pre-bed routine. Further, she noted that she finds it “funny” that no one bats an eye at a mother having a beer or a glass of wine after their kids are down for the night, but that smoking a joint raises eyebrows.
Yes, I have two kids. Yes, I smoke weed daily. It’s so funny to my how frowned upon marijuana is. No one looks twice when a mom says she enjoys “mom juice” aka wine, after her kids are in bed. But when a mom says she smokes weed, it’s a huge shock. I talk about this to bring awareness. I feel as not enough people talk about this. Marijuana has helped me so much, especially when it comes to being a mom. I have never been the most patient with my two kids. Weed makes me a better mom, as I get a good night sleep after I smoke. I wake up well rested, and with a more clear mind. It’s okay to smoke weed after your kids go to bed. It’s okay to smoke it to help with anxiety. Mine has been SO much better since I started smoking. It’s okay to smoke it to gain weight. I’ve always been dangerously underweight. Now, I am at the healthiest weight I have ever been in my life. It’s okay to smoke it, to help you get off medication. I was able to completely stop my anti depressants because smoking helped me so much. It’s okay to smoke instead of drink. I used to have a problem with drinking, and my behaviour that came along with that. Weed has helped me to stop drinking so much, and to be honest, I much prefer smoking over drinking. Marijuana is my glass of wine. It’s my can of beer. It’s my relaxation time. You can still be a kick ass mom, and smoke weed.
In the comments on her post, Fladager is getting support from other parents who are tired of being judged for smoking pot while other parents use alcohol. Several commenters shared their belief that smoking marijuana is safer than drinking alcohol. Others took solace in knowing that they’re not alone in being both parents and pot users.
“I’ve gotten a lot of negative reactions for being a mom that smokes weed, even from people who either used to smoke before they had kids or they judge me when they are turning to far worse life ruining drugs,” wrote one Instagram user.
Writing in Today’s Parent, Jennifer Goldberg notes that now that recreational marijuana use is legal throughout Canada, many pot-smoking Canadian parents are coming out of the closet, so to speak.
“Most of our good friends smoke, and quite a few of them have kids. It’s definitely a normal activity among parents,” said one user.
It’s not just marijuana that some parents are using. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some parents are using psilocybin mushrooms and LSD. They claim that the drugs have helped them deal with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. They also say that the drugs help them be better parents who are more “present” for their children.
