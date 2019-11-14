Peruvian Bombshell Paula Manzanal Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Plunging Black Top

Paula Manzanal shared a hot new update to her Instagram fans in which she shows off her extreme hourglass figure, and they can’t get enough. On Thursday, November 14, the Peruvian bombshell took to the popular social media app to post a couple of snapshots of herself rocking an elegant and flattering outfit that puts her perfect physique on display.

In both photos, the model is sporting an ensemble that consists of a black skintight top or bodysuit that features spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders. The top also boasts a plunging neckline that dips into her chest, exposing quite a bit of cleavage.

The model teamed her top with a pair of nude-colored pants that sit just bellow her navel area, highlighting the contrast between her wide full hips and itty bitty waist. The second photo shows that the pants boast wide legs that counterbalance the tightness of the top. As suggested by the geotag paired with the photos, Manzanal posed for the snaps in Miami, Florida.

As Manzanal’s caption indicates, her post is an ad for the fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, which is the label of her outfit. Manzanal often gives the brand a shout-out on her Instagram feed.

Manzanal stunned in the shots with her blond highlighted hair in a middle part and styled down elegantly. She accessorized her look with large hoop earrings that compliment the color palette of her outfit.

Within about six hours of being published, the post — which Manzanal shared with her almost 2 million Instagram followers — has garnered nearly 30,000 likes, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 250 comments to the photos.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to rave about Manzanal’s beauty, and also to express their admiration for her.

“Work it mami,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a red heart emoji.

“Gorgeous bae,” said another, including a red heart emoji to the comment.

“This pic is the definition of gorgeous,” a third fan raved.

As Diario Peru 21 reported, Manzanal and her Australian boyfriend, Adam Cartwright, tied the knot a few weeks ago in an intimate ceremony in Margaret River, a small town south of Perth in western Australia. Manzanal’s relationship with Cartwright generated quite a bit of buzz because he is said to be the step-brother of Manzanal’s ex and father of her son, Jordan Davies, the report detailed.

Manzanal addressed the situation, stating that the two have a mutual family connection, though they are neither related nor do they know each other, according to La Republica.