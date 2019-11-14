Salma Hayek Dances In Bikini Top & Short Skirt: ‘Once Upon A Time I Was Skinny’

Salma Hayek thrilled fans with a sultry throwback video of herself dancing around in a bikini top on her Instagram account on Thursday.

In the video, which appears to be from the film After The Sunset and features Salma wearing a revealing black bikini top that flaunted her toned arms, ample cleavage, and flat tummy. The actress paired the top with a matching black miniskirt, which put her killer legs on full display.

The actress wore a bombshell makeup look in the video, which included a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, defined eyebrows, long lashes, and pink eye shadow.

Meanwhile, Salma had her long, dark hair parted in the center and styled in loose curls that fell all around her shoulders and down her back as she gyrated to the music alongside her co-star Pierce Brosnan, who donned a blue button-up long-sleeved shirt and a pair of khaki pants, which he accessorized with a watch on his wrist.

In the caption of the photo, Salma reveals that the video was a throwback to when she used to be “skinny.” However, her more than 12 million followers offered love and support, revealing that the actress looked amazing back then and still looks amazing now, no matter what her weight may be.

“Even then you were gorgeous now you’re a full woman who is voluptuous,” one of Salma’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Once upon a time? What are you talking about! You’re just as beautiful now as you were when I first saw you in Desperado!” another fan gushed over the actress.

“You are STILL the most beautiful woman in the world,” a third social media user stated.

“Who needs to be skinny when you already look like you?” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Salma flaunted her hourglass curves earlier this month when she shared a stunning photo of herself in a light pink evening gown as she prepared to attend the Gucci Gala.

Salma looked smoking hot in the dress, which she accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and a matching bracelet. She also showcased her tiny waist, curvy hips, and toned arms, proving that she’s a complete smokeshow at any age.

In the post, which has gained over 880,000 likes and more than 5,000 to date, Salma Hayek stands in front of a gorgeous fall scene with green foliage and a colorful sunset to add to the aesthetic of the snap.