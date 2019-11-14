Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless Under Open Blazer, Shows Off Perfect Figure In Racy Photoshoot

Emily Ratajkowski served up a particularly racy Instagram update earlier today. The sizzling Inamorata Woman entrepreneur got online to drop some more snapshots from her latest Inamorata photoshoot — and slayed the braless look while showcasing her brand’s newest blazer and miniskirt co-ord.

Photographed in a simple, yet modern-looking interior, the brunette bombshell posed on a white staircase as she modeled a chic black ensemble, one made up of an oversized blazer and an ultra-short skirt. The stylish outfit was certainly intended for a classy, elegant look — and Emily more than looked the part as she showed off the trendy two-piece. In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the Sports Illustrated babe added a few steamy touches to the shoot, exposing her chest as she posed seductively for the camera. The chic blazer was completely unbuttoned, offering fans a generous view of Emily’s toned upper body — tiny waistline and washboard abs included. However, the clear focus of the shot was on Emily’s perky chest, as the 28-year-old hottie unabashedly flaunted her braless cleavage and buxom curves.

The result was a racy photoshoot that showed plenty of skin and was rendered doubly provocative by the open blazer and thigh-skimming skirt. All in all, Emily delivered a total of five photos, which were divided between two scorching Instagram updates that reeled in some massive engagement from her adoring fans.

The first update is too NSFW to be shared here, on account of some highly risque artwork displayed on the wall behind Emily. Comprised of three sultry shots, the update saw Emily showing off her incredible figure as she seductively tugged on her blazer to flash her bare chest and a copious amount of underboob. The Vogue model posed with her legs slightly spread open to call attention to her chiseled thighs and parted her lips in a provocative way, all the while shooting a smoldering look at the camera.

A second photo showed Emily teasing just a hint of underboob as she leaned with her back against the wall in an alluring display. The third pic in the bunch treated fans to a close-up view of Emily’s impossibly narrow waistline, as the model pulled back the open blazer to expose her incredibly fit midriff. The shot also showed some serious cleavage and sideboob, while also showcasing Emily’s fierce physique in a mid-profile pose.

The triple update was a big hit with Emily’s massive Instagram following, garnering more than 174,000 likes within 30 minutes of having been posted. In the space of two hours, the post racked up over 380,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

“Literal perfection,” wrote one fan, adding a string of black heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Emily’s apparel.

A couple of minutes later, Emily took to Instagram yet again to showcase the same outfit in two additional photos. Shot in the same white staircase setting, the two pics offered a more detailed look at Emily’s daring outfit — while also showing a bounty of braless cleavage.

Emily put her insane body on full display in the double Instagram update. The London-born beauty faced the camera for a pair of full-body shots that perfectly showcased her jaw-dropping figure, highlighting her hourglass curves. The Instagram sensation showed off her sculpted hips and lithe waistline, while also flaunting her shapely bust and long, lean legs.

Emily completed her look with a pair of white, high-heeled boots and accessorized with a shiny brown purse. She also wore chunky gold earrings that matched the buttons on her blazer. She styled her tresses with a mid-part, letting her locks fall down her back and over her shoulder.

The two photos proved to be even more eye-catching than the previous three snaps, amassing over 234,000 likes in the first half an hour of being live. The update went on to rake in more than 720,000 likes, in addition to 2,270 comments.

“Oh lord…” read one message, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

“So… we wear no shirt with these blazers?” quipped another Instagram user.