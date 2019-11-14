‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Georgia Gibbs Rocks Tight Leggings And Matching Top While Doing Yoga On The Beach

Georgia Gibbs looked exceptionally stunning in a new Instagram photo shared to her feed this week.

The new photo was posted to the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model’s account on Wednesday, and was a big hit with her 699,000 followers. In the snap, the beauty appeared to be doing yoga, as she was sitting with her legs spread and bent at the knees in a classic meditation position. Behind her, a view of the gorgeous ocean and colorful sunset made for a breathtaking background, but it was Georgia herself that truly captivated the attention of the thousands of fans.

The Australian bombshell rocked a coordinated set of skintight workout clothes from the brand Alo Fitness, which she has been seen sporting a number of times on her Instagram page. Today’s look from the retailer included a cropped tank top and leggings in a blue-gray color. The outfit hugged Georgia’s curves in all of the right places, and her fans certainly were in approval of the look.

Georgia’s high-neck top clung to the model’s voluptuous assets and torso, while its sleeveless style allowed her to show off her lean shoulders and arms. It cut off right in the middle of her midsection and teased just a hint of skin, though it seems that it would have exposed even more of her chiseled abs had she been standing up in the photo.

On her lower half, the bikini babe rocked a pair of matching, full-length leggings that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. The yoga bottoms highlighted the model’s sculpted legs and toned thighs — some of the many results of her dedicated fitness regimen. Meanwhile, its high-rise waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat torso even more.

Georgia completed her look with a special hair accessory — a colorful, patterned scarf that she noted in the caption was from Body Image Movement. The headwear, she explained, is called the “warrior woman scarf,” and serves as a reminder for Georgia to “be kind to myself and my body.” The scarf kept the babe’s dirty-blond locks out of her face as they blew in the gentle ocean breeze, and allowed her makeup-free face and natural beauty to shine.

Fans had nothing but love for the newest addition to the Aussie hottie’s Instagram page. As of this writing, the post has earned nearly 14,000 likes within its first day of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So gorgeous omg!!” one person wrote.

Another called Georgia a “real life angel.”

“You are a natural beauty inside and out,” commented a third, while a fourth said that the model had “the cutest smile.”

Georgia is far from shy about showing off her impressive physique on social media. Earlier this week, she did just that again. She took her look to the next level by stripping down to nothing more than a striped bikini that exposed some major skin, much to the delight of her fans.