Rachel Bush Gets Soaking Wet In Thong Bikini, Asks Fans To Caption The Cheeky Photo

Rachel Bush‘s most recent Instagram share has her fans’ jaws dropping as she stunned in a barely-there bikini. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on social media know, Bush regularly shows off her curvy figure in a wide range of NSFW outfits, most notably bikinis. In the most recent series of images that was shared for her followers, Bush got cheeky in two smoking hot new snapshots.

In the post, the model tagged herself in the Cayman Islands, where she spends a lot of time vacationing and soaking up the sun. In the first image in the series, a soaking wet Bush could be seen leaning against the edge of an infinity pool and looking out over the ocean. Just in front of her was a large palm tree, making for a picture-perfect setting. While clad in a thong, animal-print bikini, the model flaunted her toned and tanned back and booty for the camera. Bush completed the sexy look by wearing her long, dark locks down, soaking wet, and at her back.

In the second image in the deck, Bush could be seen posing in the same tropical setting while clad in the same revealing bikini. This time, she struck a slightly different pose, looking off into the distance in this particular snapshot. In the caption of the photos, Bush asked fans to think of a caption that she could use.

Since the photos went live on her page, they’ve earned Bush a ton of attention from her 1.3 million-plus followers, with over 38,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some fans commented on the image to let Rachel know that she looks drop-dead gorgeous while countless others raved over her killer figure. A ton of other fans commented on the shot with a caption that they thought would be fitting for the image.

“Is this heaven? No, its Rachel Bush,” one of Bush’s fans commented on the hot new post.

“First pic when you got an attitude with bae. Second pic when he offers food,” another social media user suggested the model use for the caption of each image.

“What a view. You are the most beautiful woman that I have ever seen,” a third fan raved, using a series of flame and heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Bush sizzled in another insanely sexy photo while clad in the same animal-print bikini. That particular post earned the beauty a ton of attention with over 43,000 likes and well over 400 comments.