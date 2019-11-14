‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Shows Off Killer Body In African-Inspired Bikini

Haley Kalil shared a new update to her Instagram page, which is a throwback photo from her 2019 shoot with Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition in Kenya. Earlier this week, the former Miss Minnesota took to the popular social media platform to post the snapshot in which she shows off her incredible figure in a tiny African-inspired bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

The photo shows Kalil — who is married to the NFL player Matt Kalil — with her side to the camera as she rocks a two-piece bathing suit that features a series of brown beads, and details in white, blue, and orange. The suit consists of a skimpy top with thick straps that stretch over her breasts, before going around her neck. The top also boasts a bottom strap featuring a print motif.

Kalil teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit higher on her sides and lower at the front. This style of swimsuit highlights the model’s full hips while contrasting them with her toned, slender midsection. The bikini bottoms also feature the same African motif detailing. As Sports Illustrated indicates on its website, the swimsuit is courtesy of Dolcessa.

The model is posing on a beach with one leg in front of the other, in a way that further showcases the strong curves of her body.

Since going live, the post — which Kalil shared with her 277,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 10,300 likes within about a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 150 comments to the photo.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Kalil’s beauty, and also to share their admiration for the redhead.

“Holly guacamoleeee,” one user raved, adding a series of fire emoji to the comment.

“A TRUE [gift] from the Gods. You are THE [bomb] [shell],” said another fan, using emoji to complete the sentences.

“Girl of my dreams,” a third user chimed in.

Kalil’s journey with the magazine began in 2017 when she won the Swim Search contest, alongside Camille Kostek, according to a report by Sports Illustrated. The following year, she returned for the 2019 issue as a rookie.

“This rookie shoot represents a culmination of one huge dream, a lot of hard work, and an incredible group of people that believed in me enough to take a chance on this nerdy, non-model,” Kalil told SI, referring to the fact that she had no prior experience in modeling aside from beauty pageants.