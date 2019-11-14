Chelsea Houska Reveals Thoughts On Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’ After Nearly 10 Years With MTV

Chelsea Houska has been appearing on MTV since 2010.

Chelsea Houska has been exposing her life to MTV viewers since she appeared on the second season of 16 & Pregnant in 2010, but it may not always be that way.

Nearly nine years into her run on Teen Mom 2, Houska appeared on the Don’t Tell Mom podcast, where she was asked if she ever thinks about quitting the series and embarking on a more private life with her husband, Cole DeBoer, and her three kids.

“You know I feel like, we would eventually get to a point, I don’t feel it now,” Houska explained, according to a November 14 report from OK! Magazine.

According to Houska, she’s gone through ups and downs throughout her many years on Teen Mom 2 in which she’s wondered if being on the show was a good thing for her mental state. However, at this point in time, she feels that she and DeBoer, as well as their family, are in a great place and are continuing to enjoy their roles on the show.

“I enjoy it, we like doing it, so right now, we’re enjoying it. If it ever got to a place where it was not healthy for us, family and our marriage is number one,” she explained.

Since Houska’s children are growing, she told the hosts of the podcast that their opinion on participating with the series most definitely comes into play when she and DeBoer consider their future on the show. In fact, when asked what would happen if her oldest daughter, 10-year-old Aubree, came to them and said that she didn’t want to be on the show anymore, DeBoer said he would immediately inform MTV that Aubree was done filming.

Houska and DeBoer tied the knot in October 2016 in a private ceremony near their home and allowed MTV to film a reception one year later. Since then, the couple has welcomed two children of their own, including son Watson, who arrived in January 2017, and daughter Layne, who was born in August of last year.

DeBoer was seen gushing over his wife last month around the time of their three-year wedding anniversary.

“My Wife. My Other Half. My World!!!” he wrote in the caption of a photo of the two of them on Instagram.

Houska and DeBoer began dating a short time after Houska put an end to her troubled relationship with ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, who is the father of her daughter Aubree.