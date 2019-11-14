Alicia Keys Returning As Host Of The Grammy Awards For The Second Year In A Row

Former The Voice coach Alicia Keys will be returning as the host of the Grammy Awards for the second year in a row reported Page Six. The Recording Academy announced on Wednesday that Keys would helm the 2020 show.

Keys, who grabbed the reins of music’s biggest night and kept the evening flowing through to its conclusion in 2019, released a statement regarding her return to the awards show.

“At first I did think last year was a one-time thing but when the opportunity came back around there was no question about returning as host of the Grammy Awards,” she said.

“Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”

Keys followed Late Late Show host James Corden, who helmed the show in 2017 and 2018, and LL Cool J, who hosted the show from 2012 through 2016.

The singer and songwriter was the first woman to host the Grammys since Queen Latifah in 2005.

The award-winning entertainer shared the exciting news in a fun video posted to her social media account. In the video, she is getting advice from the 2019 host, herself. The singer is seen in a split-screen talking to herself about the awards show in the hilarious clip.

Keys quipped “change is good” in a nod to hosting the awards for the second year straight.

Keys, seen in several of her most memorable looks from the 2019 Grammy Awards, including a stunning emerald green gown and coordinating wrap headdress, asks herself, “Are you going to repel from a helicopter? Will there be fireworks?”

Keys’ first turn as host of the Grammy Awards was both casual and entertaining.

She called upon some of her famous friends, including former first lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lady Gaga to speak about how music has influenced their lives in one of the most memorable Grammy Awards show openers in recent history, according to CBS News. These powerful women set a positive tone for the entire evening.

Loading...

As a performer, Keys has been honored with a Grammy statuette 15 times over her career. Her most recent win was for Girl on Fire in the category of Best R&B Album in 2014.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will take place on January 26, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The nominees will be announced on November 20.