‘Playboy’ Playmate Kindly Myers Goes Topless, Covers Herself With Glitter Paint In Sultry Snap

Kindly Myers took to Instagram to flaunt her fabulous figure in her latest update, which showed her topless and covered in glitter paint.

In the snap, Kindly was on a beach with a rock formation behind her. She was presumably somewhere in Mexico, as the geotag on her post said she was at Sandos Playacar, a resort in Playa del Carmen.

The Playboy model sat back on her bare feet in the sand. She wore a tiny pair of turquoise bikini bottoms that could hardly be seen. She also wore quite a bit of purple and turquoise glitter paint that was smeared all over her body, from the bottom of her chin all the way to her thighs. The glitter reflected sunlight, causing her body to glisten. Needless to say, the pose showed off Kindly’s voluptuous chest, her slender waist, and curvy hips.

The camera captured Kindly with her head turned to one side. Her eyes were closed as she seemed to enjoy the warmth of the sun on her skin. She placed one hand over one breast and covered the other with her bent arm as she held her hand to the side of her neck. She wore a light application of makeup that included smoky eye shadow, contoured cheeks and a nude color on her lips. The beauty’s blond hair was tied up in a messy bun with a few tendrils falling around her face.

Kindly’s 1.8 million followers loved the photo. Some fans said they were getting mermaid vibes from it, while others gushed over how hot she looked covered in paint.

“Omg what a smokeshow,” one follower wrote.

“You look so sexy,” commented a second fan.

“A dream,” said one fan.

Loading...

Other followers playfully offered their assistance in getting the paint off of her body.

“I’m betting that’ll be difficult to clean off…. so, if you need help… lol,” joked one admirer.

Kindly is no stranger to showing off her skin — and this isn’t the first time she has gone topless. Her Instagram page is filled with a variety of shots that show her baring her skin a multitude of ways. She is also used to showing off her body for Playboy magazine and has appeared on the cover of the publication more than once.

When she does like to cover up, it seems she is partial to wearing bikinis, but she also likes to flaunt her figure in other skimpy outfits, such as revealing lingerie and Daisy Dukes.