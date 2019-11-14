Ariel Winter Flaunts Legs In Skintight Pants As She Enjoys Christmas Decorations In Paris

Ariel Winter looked stunning as she bundled up to check out some gorgeous Christmas decorations during a recent trip to Paris, France.

In the photo, which was posted to Ariel’s Instagram account on Thursday morning, the Modern Family star is seen smiling brightly as she holds up a cup of coffee while posing in front of a giant set of trees decorated with large bulbs and lights for the upcoming Christmas season.

Ariel rocked a white puffy coat in the snap, which she paired with some light-colored, skintight leggings. The pants showcased the actress’ long, lean legs as she accessorized the look with a pair of black calf-high boots, and a matching leather handbag that she wore across her chest.

Arial’s long, dark hair was parted in the center and styled in sleek strands that fell down her back and curled around her shoulders.

She also rocked a gorgeous makeup look for the shot, an application which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. The brunette beauty completed her glam look with a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a bold red lip color.

In the background of the photo, a large building can be seen peeking out from behind the trees. Ariel tells her fans in the caption that it is “so cold” outside, but worth it because of the stunning tress.

Of course, Ariel’s over 4 million followers couldn’t get enough of the photograph, and clicked the like button more than 14,000 times. They also left nearly 60 comments in the span of just 10 minutes after the post went live on the network.

“Wow! Such beautiful Christmas trees!” one of Ariel’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“When Winter ready for winter,” another fan stated.

“A talented woman who has made a great career and deserves the glory that is to follow @arielwinter,” a third comment read.

“Ariel u look beautiful stay warm beautiful take care of yourself,” a fourth person remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariel took to Instagram just hours before the Christmas-related post to showcase her curves in a stunning white satin top, which flaunted some skin and her toned arms.

Ariel wore her long hair down in cascading waves for the snap, as she looked off to the side with a smirk on her face, revealing that she was thinking about pizza.

That post also proved to be popular among Ariel Winter’s fans, and has attracted more than 211,000 likes and over 1,300 comments to date.