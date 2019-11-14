Dua Lipa Wears Backless Black Outfit In New Instagram Photo And Teases Upcoming Album

Dua Lipa took to Instagram today to reveal that she has finished the photoshoot for the cover of her second album. In the shared behind-the-scenes photo, the British “Blow Your Mind” singer is wearing a black backless outfit that appears to be a bodysuit tucked into a matching pair of pants or a skirt. Although the photo is alluring, it’s hard to see all of the details for sure since it is in black and white. But fans can see that Dua has her hair tied up into a messy bun, as well as the tattoos on the back of her left arm.

A cameraman is holding what looks like a video camera in the left-hand corner of the posted image, so a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot may be on the way. But Dua’s caption did not offer any additional details about the album, so fans will have to wait and see.

The photo has amassed over 750,000 likes and more than 1,700 comments since it was posted.

In the comments section, fans didn’t seem to mind that they weren’t seeing a lot of the pop music superstar in the photo. They appeared to just be excited to get a glimpse of the preparations leading up to the album release.

“Literally I can’t wait,” one fan wrote.

“So exciting!” another added. “Can’t wait to see the results!”

“HERE WE F***IN GO SO EXCITED,” a third gushed.

“Spill some tea about the release date,” a fourth fan demanded.

A lot of the other comments were filled with heart and heart-eye emoji.

According to Your EDM, Dua Lipa’s next album is scheduled to be released next year. In an interview with Metro UK at the MTV Europe Music Awards, the singer hinted at what fans can expect from the new body of work.

“It’s quite nostalgic and disco elements but I wanted it to sound fresh, new and still current but I’m experimenting and having fun,” she said. “It’s a very fun, nostalgic disco-related album.”

Her self-titled debut album was released in 2017 and yielded hits like “IDGAF” and “New Rules.”

Dua’s most recent Instagram photo isn’t the first time that she has recently shared a sultry photo to tease her upcoming music. In late October, she posted a video of herself striking some seductive poses in a chair, all while wearing a yellow high-cut bodysuit with cutouts that revealed her abs, cleavage and back. In that video she’s was also wearing sheer black stockings and black pointy stiletto heels. In a couple of the poses, she’s arching her back. In another, her long, slender legs are crossed as she giggles.

In the background, you can hear her recent single, “Don’t Start Now.”

That video post, the first one uploaded since the mass deletion of her previous Instagram photos and videos, currently has approximately 5.2 million views and 25,000-plus comments.