Hannah Brown Shares Stunning Red Carpet Moment With ‘DWTS’ Partner Alan Bersten At CMA Awards

Hannah Brown shared a stunning red carpet moment alongside Alan Bersten, her Dancing with the Stars professional partner, at the CMA Awards. Photos of the breathtaking twosome were posted to the ABC competition show’s official Instagram.

Hannah was glowing in a stunning white gown. The dress — which had a mock turtleneck, short sleeves, and a tiny white belt — was designed by Atelier Zuhra, reported E! News. The gown also had handy pockets.

The former star of ABC’s The Bachelorette wore her hair sleek, straight, and parted down the middle. Large sparkling earrings and red lips completed her sophisticated look.

Hannah’s Dancing with the Stars partner, Alan, sported a black suit and a gray print shirt, buttoned up to the neck. His most notable accessory was his stunning television dance partner.

“Hey ‘Dancing’ fans. We are here at the CMA‘s. Make sure you tune in to watch,” Hannah said in the short Instagram clip.

Alan quickly added, “And don’t forget to vote for us,” to which Hannah remarked, “yes please!”

Fans could not get over Hannah’s overall fashion look and took to the show’s Instagram page to post their reactions to the video below.

“You guys look like a hot married couple what the actual heck,” said one fan of the dancing partners.

“Please be a couple…please be a couple…please be a couple,” a second fan reacted to the photo, followed by a crossed-fingers emoji.

“Yo if someone looked at me that way I would have asked them to marry me right at that moment lol, sooooo in love with you guys and your friendship,” said a third fan.

The show also posted a shot of Alan standing to the side, patiently waiting for Hannah to have her moment in the spotlight, before the two stepped inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to enjoy an evening of music and fun.

Hannah was a presenter at the awards show, which honored the best in country music, and was hosted by Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Carrie Underwood. She handed out the award for Vocal Group of the Year to Old Dominion.

Hannah and Alan took a night off from their practice schedule for Dancing with the Stars‘ semifinals episode, which will air Monday, November 18, to attend the star-studded evening.

The former reality star will compete against James Van Der Beek, Ally Brooke, Kel Mitchell, and Lauren Alaina in the semifinals in an attempt to make it to the show’s finale, which is scheduled to air November 25. That episode will feature an appearance by superstar entertainer Cher.