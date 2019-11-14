Kate Upton Rocks Black Beanie & Cozies Up To Justin Verlander In Sweet New Selfie

The weather may be cold but Kate Upton and her husband, Justin Verlander, are sizzling in her most recent social media share. The blond beauty has amassed an Instagram following of over 6.1 million on the platform alone and pretty much everything that she shares for her followers earns her rave reviews. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, the supermodel posed for a selfie with her husband by her side.

In the caption of the post, the model told fans that she is celebrating World Kindness Day and is a proud partner of Canada Goose, who is set on raising awareness to ensure a future for polar bears. In the photo itself, Upton was all smiles, leaning her head against her hubby’s and looking straight into the camera. The famous duo posed outside with snow just behind them and Kate was all bundled up in a blue jacket and black beanie.

The mother of one wore her long, blond locks down and curled and appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for the photo op aside from some lipstick. Like his wife, the MLB star was all smiles for the image, also rocking a black-colored beanie as well as a black pullover. The baseball player also sported some scruff around his face for the photo op.

The post has only been live on Kate’s page for a few short hours, but it’s earned her plenty of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 153,000 likes and well over 800 comments. Some fans took to the photo to applaud Kate for raising awareness for polar bears while countless others gushed over the model’s beauty. A few more social media followers had no words for the hot new snapshot, instead commenting with flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“Sweet sweet pic. There really should b a polar bear emoji, your mister rocks but love you & your messages more,” one follower commented using a star and snowflake emoji.

“You two are adorable. Enjoy your time together. Beautiful picture,” a second fan commented.

“Kate, you are the most beautiful woman on the planet. Justin is one lucky guy,” another Instagrammer raved.

Kate has been making her social media page all about family recently. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Kate took to her page to celebrate her daughter, Genevieve’s, first birthday with a series of photos of the tot as well as a sweet caption to pay tribute to her on her special day.