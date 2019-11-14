Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Is Censored With ‘Top Secret’ Badge & American Flag Bandeau Top

Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez is known for posting pictures that leave little to the imagination; however, she cheekily censored herself with a “top secret” badge in her new Instagram post that might be one of her most revealing yet.

In the picture, she modeled an American flag that was wrapped around her bust in a bandeau style. However, it did not appear to be wrapped very securely, and the brunette beauty looked perilously close to spilling out.

She wore no other article of clothing, revealing her body nearly in full from her sculpted collar bone to her toned midriff. Her tan skin glowed against the white backdrop of the photo, and she playfully tugged at her torso in a way that surely sends the pulses of her 2.1 million fans racing.

However, what is undoubtedly the most attention grabbing aspect of the update is the fact that Suzy was not wearing underwear, and instead censored herself with a huge “Top Secret” and “Confidential” badge to protect her modesty.

Though the picture extends little past her thighs, it is hinted that her legs were spread apart, adding an even greater aspect to the overt sexiness of the snapshot.

The brunette beauty completed the look by wearing pigtails styled into boxer braids. She accessorized with a pair of trendy rectangular sunglasses and a necklace. She appeared to have a rubber band around her wrist.

Her makeup consists of light brown eyeshadow and mascara that coated her long and voluminous lashes. She also added the smallest swipe of clear gloss on her lips so that they reflected just the smallest bit of light.

Though the upload is a video, clicking it provides a still shot of the brunette bombshell.

The post earned over 9,000 likes and more than 100 comments.

“Ohhh,” one awestruck user managed to write, adding several fire emoji to complete his thoughts on the picture.

Considering the hotness of the picture, it is little surprise that the fire emoji was a popular fixture in many of the comments.

“Amazing post babe,” added a second, with several applauding hands in addition to the aforementioned fire symbol.

“Super hot,” raved a third, again with several fire emoji.

“Goddess,” concluded a fourth, along with a red heart.

One fan also cheekily asked what was “top secret;” however, Suzy did not answer her inquiring user. However, the follower might find out by subscribing to Suzy’s private website, which she advertised for in her caption.

This is not the only sultry photo she has posted to promote the website. She also flaunted her washboard abs while wearing a bikini and crop top while at the beach, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.