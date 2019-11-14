Korean ‘Sports Illustrated’ Model JooJoo Hwang Rocks Bare Face, Flaunts Figure In Plunging Swimsuit In Bali

Hyunjoo Hwang, most commonly known as JooJoo Hwang, has been sharing snippets from her rookie photo shoot for the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition with her Instagram fans. Earlier this week, the Korean stunner took to the popular social media platform to post a few different shots from her time in Bali, where a group of models recently shot their spreads for the 2020 edition of the popular magazine.

In her most recent post, Hwang gave off a casual vibe, sharing a couple of shots of herself brushing her teeth in her hotel room. In the shot, the model is wearing a black one-piece bathing suit that featured a plunging neckline that reached down to her sternum, leaving quite a bit of cleavage on display. The suit also boasted thin adjustable straps that went over her shoulders. Completing the cut of the suit, the one-piece had high legs that showed off her slender lower body, including her long legs.

In the first photo, Hwang was standing in front of the mirror while holding her phone in front of her for the selfie. She had her toothbrush in her mouth and her hair wrapped in a white towel.

The second shot showed Hwang in the same suit as she leaned forward into the mirror. This time around, her hair was down as it fell over her shoulders in wet strands.

This picture also featured Hwang with her toothbrush in her mouth as she shot a fierce gaze into the mirror, away from the camera. In both photos, Hwang was wearing no makeup, embracing her natural beauty.

Within about a day of being up, the post — which Hwang shared with her 34,900 Instagram followers — garnered more than 2,100 likes. The same time period also brought in about 40 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their admiration for the model.

“Good morning beautiful!” one fan wrote, adding a red rose emoji to the comment.

“Awwww so cute bb,” said another user, trailing the words with a fire emoji.

“Hope you are having the best time in Bali,” a third follower wished her.

On November 7, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced that Hwang would be joining its 2020 rookie class. Hwang was one of its 17 Model Search finalists, but the magazine went ahead and made her an official SI model before the end of the contest, the report detailed.

“We loved her so much, we just couldn’t wait to make her an official member of our family. That’s right, here at SI Swimsuit we are full of surprises!” SI said in the article.