Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sculpted Legs In Poolside Snap With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez made an appearance on Alex Rodriguez’s Instagram account this week in a sizzling new snap that exuded serious couple goals.

The photo was shared to the MLB alum’s page on Wednesday, November 13 in celebration of the engaged pair’s second collaboration with Australia-based Quay sunglasses. In the photo, ARod and JLo sat outside on the short staircase leading to their pool, both sporting a pair of chic black sunglasses from their QUAY x AROD and QUAY x JLO collections, respectively.

The former Yankee looked sleek in a black, long-sleeved T-shirt as he posed for the camera with a soft smile on his face, but it was his fiancee that truly stole the show.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer was positioned in front of her beau, resting up against his shoulder and tilting her head up toward the sky. She appeared to be sporting nothing more than a black jacket, which was zipped halfway down to expose a flash of her decolletage.

Stretched out in front of the star were her world-famous legs that were completely bare thanks to her decision to skip adding pants to her ensemble. She sat with her knees bent and one of her sculpted stems crossed over the other, providing ARod’s Instagram audience of 3.2 million followers a view that proved impossible to ignore. The camera was also positioned to get a teasing glimpse at JLo’s curvaceous booty, upping the ante of the steamy snap even more.

Jennifer completed her look with a pair of strappy stiletto heels that were adorned in small crystals. She also wore a pair of diamond earrings for a bit more bling. She had her long, blond locks draped across her shoulders and sported a minimal makeup look that allowed her natural beauty to shine.

To no surprise, the Hustler star’s appearance on Alex’s Instagram feed was a huge hit with his millions of fans. At the time of this writing, the photo has earned over 310,000 likes as well as thousands of compliments in less than 24 hours of going live to the social media platform.

“Y’all look amazing together,” one person wrote.

Another said that JLo and ARod were the “best couple in the world.”

Others couldn’t help but focus on Jennifer’s jaw-dropping display.

Loading...

“Her legsss,” one person simply wrote, followed by several flame emoji.

“OMG look at my sexy QUEEN,” commented another.

Of course, Jennifer brings the heat to her own Instagram page on a frequent basis as well. Earlier this week, the 50-year-old showed off her stunning beauty in a selfie snap with her makeup artists. The photo proved to be quite popular with her own horde of fans, racking up more than 2.1 million likes since being added to her feed.