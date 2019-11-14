Catelynn Lowell Speaks Out Following Sister-In-Law Amber Baltierra’s Arrest

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell is speaking out after her sister-in-law, Amber Baltierra, was reportedly arrested over the weekend. Speaking to The Hollywood Gossip, Catelynn gave a statement regarding the situation.

“We did hear that Amber got arrested, much like the rest of the world now has since the news has broken. While I haven’t spoken to Amber since the arrest, I obviously have my thoughts on it… first and foremost being that I wholeheartedly believe she’s still sober. She has worked hard for her sobriety and we are super proud of her for that,” Catelynn explained to the site.

Catelynn continued her statement and explained that, putting aside the sobriety factor, Amber is still an adult and that she doesn’t keep track of what her sister-in-law does. She admitted that she will “always love” her, but added, “What she does with her own life involves her and no one else.”

According to a previous Inquisitr report, 32-year-old Amber Baltierra took to her social media following her arrest to speak out. She claimed that she found out her ex-boyfriend had cheated on her during their relationship. She went to his home to return some items and upon seeing a woman leaving, became emotional and a fight broke out. According to her, she scratched her ex-boyfriend which caused him to bleed which then led to her arrest. Although she had been arrested, she insisted that she was still sober and showed off her 18-month sobriety chip during an Instagram Live.

In regards to the details surrounding Amber’s arrest, Catelynn admitted that she “could understand” Amber’s feelings of upset after finding out about the circumstances.

“I will say coming from a female that if I were to bust my boyfriend with another female I might be in jail too,” Catelynn told the site, adding a laughing emoji.

As fans of Teen Mom OG may know, both Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been supportive of Amber as well as Amber and Tyler’s father, Butch Baltierra. Both have struggled with their sobriety in the past and the reality show stars have been there for both of them through their struggles. However, Catelynn admitted that she and her husband are focused on their two daughters at home and explained that neither she nor her husband can be “caretakers” for others.

Catelynn Lowell concluded her statement to the site by admitting that she and Tyler love Amber, but admitted that she is an adult who has to deal with the consequences of the choices that she makes. However, she said they will be there for her “regardless.”