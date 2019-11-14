Blond Bombshell Dana Hamm Rocks Tiny String Bikini Beside Grizzly Bear In Stunning Instagram Photo

Blond bombshell Dana Hamm shared a bikini photo on Instagram that was so wild, it had her followers questioning whether it was digitally altered. In the stunning social media snapshot, the fitness model was pictured posing beside a massive grizzly bear.

On Wednesday, Dana took to Instagram to remind her 911,000 followers just how much of an animal fan she is. The 39-year-old fitness model, whose previous animal adventures include cage diving with great white sharks, wrote about her love for wildlife in the lengthy caption of her post.

However, it was the picture accompanying her words that really wowed her fans. For her photo shoot with a grizzly bear, Dana rocked a white string bikini. Her revealing two-piece was embellished with fabric roses that created an interesting textured look. A majority of the small flowers were white, but there were a few pink and red cloth roses mixed in to give her bikini a pop of color.

Dana Hamm’s triangle top could barely contain her ample assets, and she was wearing the strings of her tiny bottoms up high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass shape and the small circumference of her flat stomach. She posed with both hands above her head, showing off her toned arms as she pulled her untamed blond tresses back from her flawless face. Makeup in soft, natural shades was used to enhance her natural beauty.

Dana’s photo shoot took place outdoors, where she knelt down on her knees in the shallow water of a gorgeous lake. Snow-covered mountain peaks were visible behind her, along with trees and other vegetation. A grizzly bear joined her in the serene setting, standing just feet away from Dana in the muddy water. The majestic animal appeared to be looking at the model.

In the caption of her post, Dana revealed that the grizzly posing with her was a trained bear. She also expressed her love for grizzlies, comparing them to “giant dogs.”

Some of the model’s followers didn’t believe that the bear in the photo was real, forcing Dana to take to the comments section of her post to address the skeptics. She informed them that the bear looks as large as it does because it is in the foreground of the photo.

“You might want to pay more attention to scale, or that’s a bear that scares my.460,” wrote one of Dana’s Instagram followers.

“Theres [sic] no way you can be so lost? He’s in the foreground,” Dana responded.

There was also plenty of praise for Dana’s stunning picture, and some fans commended her for being brave enough to pose with a bear.

Loading...

“Fearless and Flawless,” wrote one fan.

“Great shot. Taming bears with your awesomeness,” another wrote.

In addition to expressing her affection for her furry friends on social media, Dana has been showing one of her fellow Instagram models some love. She’s encouraging her fans to follow Shantal Monique, who recently wowed her followers with a revealing bikini photo of her own.