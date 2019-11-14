Katie Holmes Looks Effortlessly Chic In A Brown Fringe Jacket & Jeans In Australia

Katie Holmes just keeps knocking fans dead with her fashion choices, and this week was no different when she stepped out in a stunning fringe jacket in Australia.

According to Marie Claire, Katie is crushing the fashion game and has been the entire fall season. The former Dawson’s Creek star touched down in Sydney, Australia this week where she is serving as the ambassador for McHappy Day, which raises funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Katie donned a brown suede western style jacket that boasted large buttons and fringe around the top, on the sleeves, and around the bottom hemline.

The jacket was made by the brand Khaite, which has become one of Katie’s favorite places to shop. The actress has really helped to put them on the map, sporting pieces from the brand, such as a cashmere bra and sweater set, that had fans rushing to purchase their own. The suede jacket costs a whopping $5,5000 and can be purchased online.

Katie paired her fringe with some light-colored jeans and a plain white t-shirt. She accessorized the look with a matching brown leather handbag, layered chains and pendants around her neck, black flats, and a pair of dark sunglasses.

Katie had her long, brown hair styled in voluminous waves that she pushed back behind her head as they fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

The Daily Mail reports that she also appeared to sport a natural makeup look, which included a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark berry lipstick. She also included a shimmering highlighter on her face as she smiled for the paparazzi and fans who surrounded her as she arrived at the airport.

Later, Katie was photographed getting into her car she headed off to prepare for her busy days ahead.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie’s wardrobe choices have been gaining her some major influence in the fashion world. She’s not only getting love from fans, but outlets like Vogue have also taken notice of her chic and trendy outfits.

Recently, Katie donned a pair of black slacks which she paired with a sheer black shirt that had fans going wild. The actress wore the look to a charity event with a black camisole underneath to shield her from showing too much skin.

Katie posted photos from the event on Instagram, and her followers couldn’t help but gush over the style.