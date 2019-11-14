‘Deal Or No Deal’ Model Madi Teeuws Shows Serious Underboob In A Birthday Bikini

Blonde beauty Madi Teeuws, who has recently been in the headlines as the rumored love interest of NFL star Danny Amendola, showed Instagram exactly why she was a hot commodity in a sizzling blue bikini. The stunner posted the bikini shot in honor of her 24th birthday, which took place earlier this week.

Though Madi and Danny have both remained mum on their relationship status, there have been a couple of hints about a possible romance. In recent Instagram post, Madi talked about her love of football when attending a recent game at Met Life stadium, adding that she hoped that more women would be representing in professional sports, whether it be playing, officiating, or broadcasting.

“Me too,” Danny commented, along with a hang low emoji. He also liked a photo that featured the Deal Or No Deal star wearing a tight pair of taupe yoga pants.

It’s easy to see why the star athlete would be interested in Madi, going from her birthday bikini post. In the double picture update, she wore one of the tiniest sets possible, and offered fans a generous amount of underboob as the bikini top struggled to protect her modesty.

The top was a classic triangle cut in a sky blue that looked stunning against the model’s golden tanned skin and blonde hair. Showing her sartorial chops, Madi chose a bikini top that featured trendy ruching, along with a white floral pattern.

As a string bikini, it tied in a halter around her neck, as well as in the back, enabling the model to flaunt her incredibly toned midriff.

The bikini bottom matched the top with the ruching and white floral accents. The side-straps tied at the hips, showcasing the enviable curve of her figure.

In the first picture, Madi posed with a slight side angle in a way that expertly flaunted her long and lean legs. She then shyly looked down as she ran her hand through her hair.

In the second shot, she looked directly at the camera, giving fans her best smoldering gaze. Her hair was windswept towards the side, and she jutted out her hip ever-so-slightly to show off her hourglass figure.

The picture earned over 40,000 likes and 680 comments. Many of them were wishes for a happy birthday.

“Happiest of birthdays Maddie. Hope it was great,” sweetly wished one fan, along with a red heart.

“Happy birthday, you are an angel on earth. Have the loveliest of days!” seconded another, with a yellow heart, cherry, and diamond emoji.

Others offered their praise on the sizzling shot.

“Holy guacamole,” wrote one awestruck follower.

“Most stunning female on IG,” proclaimed a second.

Danny Amendola has been single since the spring, after an acrimonious breakup with Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.