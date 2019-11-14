Bhad Bhabie Changes Her Hair Again On Instagram

Just two days after debuting her new haircut, Bhad Bhabie went back to her old look.

The “BESTIE” rapper, 16, showed off her trademark straight, burgundy locks in an Instagram video on Wednesday night, posing for the camera while dancing along to “Rich As Hell” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

The wig (or extensions) cascaded far down her back, going so far as to drape over the seat of the cream-colored chair she was sitting in. Bhad Bhabie donned a white crop top over what appeared to be a black waist trainer, which she wore over heather gray leggings. She completed the retro look with her staple acrylic nails, this set painted clear with a bright green design.

While she lip-synced in the video, Bhad Bhabie flaunted her new tresses by tossing them around, throwing a lock that tousled in front of her shoulder behind her back. She wore her dark red hair parted in the middle, with several baby hairs in front. Her arched eyebrows perfectly matched the hue of her hair.

The white crop top served not only to show off the rapper’s new locks against a neutral background, it also flaunted her many arm and hand tattoos, including ink on the outside of her wrist, inside of her arm, and even a butterfly on her right ring finger.

As of this writing, the video has been watched close to 2 million times.

The look is drastically different than what Bhad Bhabie showed off to her 17.2 million Instagram followers just three days ago.

In the previous Instagram photo and video, the former “Cash Me Outside” star rocked a black wig with an intense front bang — jet-black hair that only seemed darker due to the black shirt she was wearing with it. In the photo, she pursed her lips together and donned faux eyelashes, as the fringe, which dropped down past her eyebrows, took front and center stage.

“I’m trying to force myself to like this,” she captioned a black and white video of herself with the new haircut, tousling her hair as she pouted in the selfie shot.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr recently reported, many fans thought she resembled Nicki Minaj with the new haircut, calling her “Nicki” multiple times in the comments.

“I legit thought it was Nicki [Minaj],” one fan wrote.

Despite the fact that Bhad Bhabie made an attempt to like her new locks, it looks like she felt more comfortable with the cherrywood hue sans fringe, and that’s what she decided to go with.