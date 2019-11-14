Miranda Lambert Reportedly Refused To Stand & Clap For Ex-Husband Blake Shelton At CMA Awards

Miranda Lambert and her new husband Brendan McLoughlin were in attendance at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night. Her ex-husband Blake Shelton and his longtime love Gwen Stefani were also there, and things reportedly got a bit awkward.

According to a report by Us Weekly Magazine, Miranda wasn’t about to put on a fake smile for the cameras or for the people around her. After Blake performed his hit “God’s Country” on stage during the show, the audience went wild by giving him a standing ovation as they cheered and clapped loudly.

However, Miranda and Brendan were said to be the only ones who didn’t stand up and clap for Blake following the performance, making for an awkward moment for those seated around them. The couple was even said to have gotten up and left the seating area after the cheers died down.

“Everyone stood up for Blake at the end of his performance except Miranda Lambert and her husband. At the commercial break, they both left their seats,” a source told the outlet.

It has become customary for a star to leave their seat before a performance by another artist they may have a history with. However, Miranda and Brendan decided to watch Blake perform, even though they allegedly didn’t enjoy it.

Meanwhile, Blake and Gwen also opted to stay in their seats while Miranda took the stage and sang her tune “It All Comes Out in the Wash.” The pair reportedly had a much nicer response to the performance as they were allegedly seen “nodding their heads” while they at least pretended to enjoy the song.

Blake and Miranda were married from 2011 until 2015, and country music fans know that the couple’s divorce wasn’t an easy one for them. Following the split, both singers poured their hearts out in songs hinting at their heartbreak.

Since their divorce, Blake sparked a romance with his fellow Voice coach Gwen Stefani. The couple has been dating for years and marriage rumors continue to swirl around them.

Meanwhile, Miranda’s love life has also made headlines. The singer dated Anderson East before moving on to Evan Felker following the divorce. However, in February, she shocked fans when she revealed she had secretly married Brendan, who fans didn’t even know she had been dating.

“I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want. So when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up. I guess [it was love at first sight]. If that’s a thing,” Miranda Lambert told Health Magazine last month of her whirlwind romance with Brendan McLoughlin.