Meghan McCain Shows Off Red Power Suit In Sassy New Photo

The View panelist Meghan McCain showed off a red power suit in a sassy new photo posted to Instagram. The selfie was taken by the conservative commentator in London, England, according to the photo’s tag.

The hotel room pic showed The View host wearing a scarlet two-piece pantsuit with coordinating cheetah accents on both the jacket’s lapels and pockets. Under the suit, Meghan sported a black shirt to cover her cleavage. The deep color of the suit stood out against the pale backdrop of the room, making for a striking image.

Meghan’s shoulder-length hair was styled sleek and straight, tucked behind one ear. Finishing her look were heavily lined eyes, dark red lips, and nails.

Fans of the conservative commentator flooded the photo’s comment section, including fellow View host and Meghan’s good friend, Abby Huntsman, who stated, “Yasss.”

A second Instagram user commented, “You look beautiful! Have some bangers and mash for me.”

A third noted, “Please tell me your shoes are animal print like the trim on your suit!!”

On the October 12 episode of the ABC talk show, Meghan remarked that she would be departing the series for several days to participate in a panel discussing Magnitsky Laws for sanctioning human rights abusers.

“I do it every year now,” Meghan explained of her short trip to England to fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Abby, and Sunny Hostin.

“Thank you to ABC for letting me do that,” she said in a nod to the network for allowing her time off to attend.

Participating in the yearly panel discussion is very important to Meghan and the McCain family.

Time Magazine reported in an essay penned by Bill Browder that, together with Democratic Senator Benjamin Cardin from Maryland, Meghan’s father, the late Arizona Senator John McCain, introduced the Magnitsky Act.

This law allows the U.S. and other countries to freeze the assets and withhold the visas of people who are violating human rights in Russia.

Proud to call Putin’s number one enemy ⁦@Billbrowder⁩ a friend and Magnitsky Act mentor. pic.twitter.com/R0Z1M4yomZ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 14, 2019

Meghan’s father was posthumously given the 2018 Sergei Magnitsky Human Rights Award.

Meghan explained shortly after she revealed her involvement in the Magnitsky Laws panel that her absence on the show will not be due to being “abducted by aliens” or getting fired.

She followed up her remarks by clarifying that she was tired of fan conspiracy theories that occur online when a panelist takes a day off.

“It really bothers me that conspiracy happens to all of us,” she said to her fellow co-stars.

The View panelists have all been targets of both positive negative fan commentary on both the show’s social media and their own personal accounts, depending on the topics they discuss on the daytime series. The show’s Instagram account, in particular, is a place where fans air their differing opinions.

Meghan has been criticized on social media for her political opinions in defense of her fellow conservatives. She has discussed many times on the show her experiences being fat-shamed online as well. Meghan has also been taken to task by viewers for shouting over the other panelists on the show in order to make her voice heard, at times, leading to corrections from show moderator Whoopi.