Oxygen Detected On Mars, Scientists Aren’t Sure What To Make Of It

'I think there’s something to it. I just don’t have the answers yet,'

NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover has detected rising and falling oxygen levels on Mars that appear to fluctuate seasonally, Yahoo News reports. What that means, if indeed it means anything, remains to be seen.

For decades, the space-exploration community has been sending spacecraft to the Red Planet to try to suss out its mysteries. And at this stage of the game, the craft that are both on the surface and orbiting it are looking for one thing: evidence of life, whether currently living or long dead and fossilized. It’s not the only thing they’re looking for, but it’s certainly one of the main things they’re trying to find.

The problem is, short of observing a single, living (or fossilized) organism directly, which is nothing short of impossible, the best scientists can do is look for chemical markers of the existence of life: namely, chemicals that would be present in order to sustain life, as well as chemicals that would generate as organisms decay.

And as it turns out, the Curiosity Rover’s instruments have detected oxygen, which is necessary to sustain life. What’s more, the oxygen levels appear to fluctuate seasonally, rising as much as 30 percent in the Martian spring and summer.

Viking I Orbiter / Wikimedia Commons ( GPL )

What’s more, another chemical marker that could possibly indicate life on Mars — methane — has also been found on the planet. As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, in June the Curiosity’s instruments detected the presence of the gas on the planet, possibly indicating an “organic source,” as methane is a bi-product of organic decomposition.

What’s more, Martian methane, like the oxygen, also tends to fluctuate seasonally. Sometimes it fluctuates in tandem with oxygen levels, rising as much as 60 percent in the summer, but it also frequently rises and drops dramatically, for no discernible reason.

Loading...

So what does it all mean? Maybe everything, maybe nothing, says Melissa Trainer of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

“We’re struggling to explain this. The fact that the oxygen behavior isn’t perfectly repeatable every season makes us think that it’s not an issue that has to do with atmospheric dynamics. It has to be some chemical source and sink that we can’t yet account for,” she said.

Whether or not there is, or ever was, life on Mars has tantalized scientists for centuries. Mars is almost certainly inhospitable to life, due to its extreme temperatures, its thin atmosphere consisting mostly of carbon dioxide, its lack of protection from radiation, and a host of other reasons. However, there may yet be life up there, almost certainly composed of primitive, unicellular organisms, lurking below the surface.