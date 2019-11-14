Halsey Flaunts Killer Figure In Bold, Cherry-Print Dress Following CMA Awards Performance

Halsey is proving yet again that she not only slays the stage, but the fashion game as well.

On Thursday, November 14, the singer showed off her unique style in a new Instagram upload that was an immediate hit with her 16.9 million followers. It came just hours after the 25-year-old’s incredible duet with Lady Antebellum at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards, where they performed a mash-up of the country group’s “What If I Never Get Over You” with Halsey’s “Graveyard.”

A total of four photos were included in the pop star’s new post, which was geotagged to show they were taken in Nashville, Tennessee, the location of the CMA Awards. In the snaps, Halsey stood against a blank white wall, striking a variety of poses while wearing a gorgeous ensemble that did nothing but favors for her killer figure.

The “Bad At Love” singer looked stunning in a bright, patterned dress that alone was enough to turn heads. The satin garment resembled a style straight out of the 1950s and was adorned with cherries and leaves in bold red and green colors.

The top half of Halsey’s look boasted pouffy sleeves and a low, sweetheart neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, adding some sexiness to the fun piece. Its bodice clung tight to the star’s torso and chest, enhancing her busty display and accentuating her flat midsection and trim waist.

As for the skirt portion of the dress, it featured a slightly ruched design and clung to Halsey’s hips in all of the right ways. The silhouette highlighted the babe’s peachy derrière and hourglass silhouette, upping the ante of her eye-catching ensemble even more.

As per usual, Halsey’s glam was on point for the snaps as well. Her ever-changing hair was dyed red and styled in a deep part with voluminous curls. She also sported a full face of makeup that included a bold red lip, pink eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began heaping praise on the musician’s newest post. As of this writing, the quadruple update has earned nearly 900,000 likes after just seven hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number still continues to grow. Thousands took their love a step further and flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for Halsey’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Can you GET anymore STUNNING oh god, oh my god,” one person wrote.

Another said that Halsey was “the most beautiful human to exist.”

“Oh my god…you are perfect!” commented a third.

Halsey has proved time and time again that she can pull off some unique looks. Last week, she shared another set of snaps in which she rocked a coordinated tie-dye ensemble. The look boasted more bright colors and a skimpy crop top that flashed a major glimpse of underboob, sending temperatures soaring on her Instagram page.