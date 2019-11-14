Kylie Jenner Goes Skintight In A Soaking Wet Pink Sheet To Promote Skincare Line

Kylie Jenner rocked nothing but a soaking wet pink sheet for her brand new Instagram photo on Thursday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stunned in the revealing photo, which promoted her skincare line.

In the sultry snapshot, Kylie went into full bombshell mode as she showed off some skin while wrapped tightly in the bed sheet. The sheer material allowed fans to peek at the makeup mogul’s curves underneath as she put her toned arms, ample bust, curvy hips, tiny waist, and lean legs all on display in the photo.

Kylie’s skin was completely glowing as she served up a sexy stare for the photograph. She had her long, dark hair styled in wet and wild waves that fell down her back and around one shoulder as she laid on her side, holding one of the products from her skincare line.

Of course, the reality star also donned a full face of makeup in the shot, which included defined eyebrows and long lashes. She also went for a shimmering glow on her face using highlighter and pink blush as well as some bronze contour. Kylie completed the glam look with a light pink gloss on her famously plump pout.

In the caption of the photo, Kylie revealed to her fans that her products have been restocked online, and thanked them for receiving the new line so well.

In true form, Kylie’s over 151 million fans were quick to share their love for the post, which raked in over 1.9 million likes and more than 8,000 comments in the first seven hours after it was uploaded to the platform.

“You are my angel from the heavens, you are incredibly adorable and amazingly beautiful my princess,” one of Kylie’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section.

“I’m obsessed with the eye cream and moisturizer,” another social media user stated.

“Can’t wait for more Kylie skin products!! So proud of u!!!” read a third comment.

“So pretty,” complimented a fourth fan.

Just hours before her wet bed sheet photo was posted, Kylie took to the social media site to tell fans about her new holiday collection.

The Inquisitr reports that the mother of one looked stunning in the photo as she dressed in a tight, red sparkly dress with a large red bow in her hair. Kylie’s makeup was on point in the snap as she posed with one hand on her hip and another behind her head.

That post was also a very popular one. Kylie’s fans have clicked the like button over 3.3 million times and left more than 13,000 comments on the upload in less than 24 hours.