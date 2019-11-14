‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Is Engaged To Boyfriend Rick Leventhal, Shares Photo Of Engagement Ring On Instagram

Dodd is engaged after just three months of dating.

Kelly Dodd hinted at an October 2020 wedding event weeks ago and now, The Real Housewives of Orange County star has officially confirmed that she and boyfriend Rick Leventhal are engaged to be married.

After just three months of dating, Dodd took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 13, to share her exciting engagement news with her many fans and followers. She also included the first look for fans at the massive diamond engagement ring the Fox News correspondent presented to her when he proposed.

“Dreams do come true,” Leventhal wrote in the caption of the same photo that he posted to his own Instagram account.

After Dodd’s engagement news was shared on her page, her The Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Emily Simpson weighed in, with Windham-Burke telling her that she was so happy for her and excited to celebrate the engagement with her this weekend.

“Yay!!! Congrats! Can’t wait to celebrate tomorrow,” Simpson replied.

Dodd also received congratulatory messages from The Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond, who wanted to know all the details about Leventhal’s proposal, and from former The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Gretchen Rossi, who said the news was “soo exciting.”

Teresa Giudice, of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Barbara Kavovit, formerly of The Real Housewives of New York City, sent congratulations to Dodd and Leventhal as well.

Dodd and Leventhal went public with their relationship in August, just as Dodd confirmed the end of her months-long romance with Dr. Brian Reagan, a San Diego-based plastic surgeon. At the time, as The Inquisitr reported, Dodd spoke out about her then-new romance with Leventhal, revealing that they had met one another during her trip to The Hamptons with The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer in June.

“We met in the Hamptons,” Dodd told People magazine on August 15. “It’s new…but he’s already treated me with more respect than Brian ever did.”

During the same interview, Dodd slammed her doctor ex-boyfriend for using her to get publicity for his business.

“He wanted his business on the show. I was just a means to get there. And I only realized that after I caught him cheating on me and realized he’s been seeing someone else all along,” Dodd claimed.

On Instagram in September, Dodd suggested that she and Leventhal were planning to get married on October 10, 2020 because her boyfriend was a 10 out of 10.