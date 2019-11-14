NBA Rumors: Nuggets Emerging As ‘Biggest Threat’ To L.A. Lakers In Andre Iguodala Sweepstakes

Since the 2019 NBA offseason, multiple reports are suggesting that if Andre Iguodala is bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, he would be joining the Los Angeles Lakers as an unrestricted free agent. Unfortunately, as of now, the Grizzlies are yet to consider the idea of letting Iguodala walk away for nothing, believing that there are NBA teams willing to throw away valuable assets for the veteran small forward before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy, one of the NBA teams emerging as the “biggest threat” to the Lakers in their potential pursuit of Iguodala is the Denver Nuggets.

“For the Lakers, the Nuggets are the biggest threat to insert themselves into the Iguodala discussion,” Deveney wrote. “Denver owes this year’s first-rounder, but has the rest of its first-round picks intact (their second-rounders are owed for the next three years, though.) Denver is intrigued by the notion of adding Iguodala to help with potential playoff challenges like James or Kawhi Leonard. Denver would have to give up a valuable player, though, like backup center Mason Plumlee, to make the contract math work. Adding a first-round pick or a young player (Malik Beasley? Juan Hernangomez?) is a steep price.”

Iguodala may no longer be in his prime, but he would still be an incredible addition to a legitimate title contender like the Nuggets. Aside from having a veteran with plenty of championship experience, Iguodala would give the Nuggets a reliable threat from beyond the arc and one of the best lockdown defenders in the league. Iguodala would be very useful for the Nuggets if ever they face Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in the playoffs.

Nuggets Head Coach Mike Malone could task Iguodala to guard LeBron James of the Lakers or Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Clippers. The Lakers may be Iguodala’s preferred landing spot, but he might also love the idea of chasing his next championship title with the Nuggets. Iguodala would not need to make himself comfortable with the Nuggets since he already experienced playing one full season in Denver.

Compared to the Lakers, the Nuggets have a plethora of trade assets that they could use to acquire Iguodala from the Grizzlies. However, as Deveney noted, it remains a big question mark if the Nuggets will consider giving up a young player or a future first-round pick for an aging veteran like Iguodala.