Khloe Kardashian Displays Hourglass Figure In A Racy Chanel Outfit With A Golden Retriever

Khloe Kardashian set pulses racing in her latest trio of Instagram photos on Thursday morning, as she dressed in a stunning Chanel outfit while posing with an adorable Golden Retriever.

In the photos, Khloe rocked the two-piece tan dress that boasted a crop top with a flower embellishment on the shoulder, which flaunted the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s toned arms, tiny waist, and impressive abs.

The reality star also donned a matching skirt that not only helped to showcase her hourglass curves, but also put her killer legs on full display.

In the photos, Khloe accessorized her look with some matching closed-toe tan pumps, a pair of sunglasses, a gold bracelet on her wrist, and her signature large gold hoop earrings. She had her long, blond hair pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head as she served up some serious looks in the snaps.

Khloe also sported a full face of makeup for the photo shoot, which included defined eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink lipstick to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photos lots of green foliage can be seen, as well as a swimming pool.

Of course, Khloe’s over 100 million followers went wild for the update, which attracted over 238,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments in less than 20 minutes after it went live on the network.

“Beautiful dog with gorgeous woman,” one of Khloe’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Living for this version of koko,” another loyal fan stated.

“WOW WOW WOW! I remember this look from the episode a few week ago. you look amazing,” a third comment read.

“This dress looks so good on you,” a fourth social media follower remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe has been slaying all of her looks on Instagram this week. Just one day before rocking her tan outfit next to the Golden Retriever, the mother-of-one went into full bombshell mode in a pair of skintight jeans and a form-fitting white turtleneck top. She also donned a vivid red lipstick and had her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail.

The outfit showcased all of Khloe’s enviable curves as she promoted the jeans, which were from her Good American clothing line.

That upload also proved to be a popular one for Khloe Kardashian, as it’s racked up over 1 million likes and more than 5,000 comments to date.