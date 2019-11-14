Blake Shelton Says It’s ‘Unacceptable’ For Nick Jonas To Replace Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’

Blake jokingly shared his true feelings after Gwen admitted she didn't want to be replaced by Nick.

Blake Shelton isn’t all too happy about seeing Nick Jonas replace his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, on Season 18 of The Voice – at least that’s what he wants fans to believe. In a new interview this week, the country superstar was asked how he feels about Gwen leaving again and Nick joining the coaching panel next season. He jokingly admitted that he found the whole thing completely “unacceptable.”

It was officially confirmed by NBC back in October that the Jonas Brothers singer will be the new coach on the panel after Ellen DeGeneres let the news slip on her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Though Gwen is set to say goodbye after returning for the currently airing season in the place of Adam Levine, the rest of the panel will stay the same. Blake, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson will return to the red spinning chairs for another round.

While Blake has had over a month to come around to the decision, he joked in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight that he’s so unhappy about the choice for Gwen to leave that he’s ready to take down the “When You Look Me In The Eyes” singer in honor of his girlfriend.

“He’s going down! He replaced my girlfriend and that’s unacceptable,” the country singer told the outlet of the big shakeup as he shared his thoughts backstage at the 2019 CMA Awards on November 13.

But the singer wasn’t quite done making his feelings about Nick coming on board very clear, as his latest comments come shortly after Gwen admitted she didn’t want to be replaced for Season 18.

Blake, having appeared on every single season of The Voice to date, then joked that he was so bitter about the change to the coaching panel that he actually has big plans to fight it out with Nick on stage when the series returns in February 2020.

“We’re gonna settle this on the stage, coach to coach,” the “God’s Country” singer joked to the outlet at the CMAs.

Loading...

He then added some serious fighting words for the the newbie by saying, “He’s going down.”

Blake previously made it very clear that he was ready to take down Nick.

In a pre-recorded video played on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he joked as he reacted to the announcement for the first time that he would “kick his a**” on what he called “[his] show” next season.