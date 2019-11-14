Brunette Bombshell Katelyn Runck Teases Fans & Unties Dress In Flirty Update

Katelyn Runck teased her fans with her latest Instagram update in which she untied her dress and flashed a bit of skin, revealing that she was wearing no underwear.

The brunette bombshell wore an olive green, wraparound maxi dress that featured a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit, and a belt that cinched around her waist. The ensemble put her voluptuous chest on display as she struck several poses.

The update consisted of three pictures that showed Katelyn standing outside near a wall with a little bit of greenery off to the side. Each picture in the collection showed more skin than the previous one as the model untied the belt on the dress.

Katelyn wore a face full of makeup, and her long hair was down in loose waves. She paired the sexy dress with a pair of light brown wedge sandals. She kept accessories to a minimum, opting for a single pair of stud earrings.

The first snap showed her facing the camera as she stood against the wall holding strands of her hair in her hands. With one leg through the slit, she gave the camera a seductive look.

The second photo captured Katelyn with her hair tossed over to one side with one knee bent — the pose showed off her long, lean leg. The slit in her dress was parted well above her thigh, showing off some skin on her lower abdomen. The beauty tilted her head as she gazed at the camera.

In the third picture, Katelyn’s belt was untied. She held the loose fabric of the dress over her midsection to reveal that she wasn’t wearing any underwear. With her leg perfectly positioned, she covered up just enough to keep the snap safe for Instagram. She posed with one leg forward, flashing her flat abs as she looked down.

In the caption, Katelyn joked that she was stepping out to get the mail.

Some of the beauty’s fans joked that they would love to be her postal carrier. Most of them gushed over how pretty she was in the snaps.

“Awesome how elegant and sensual you are,” wrote one fan.

“Never ending beauty and perfection,” commented a second admirer.

“You are the most beautiful woman I’ve seen in a long time,” a third fan said.

While Katelyn has a body made for bikinis, she also knows how to rock a dress — and just about anything else she puts on her body.