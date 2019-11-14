‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Insane Cleavage In A Red Lace Bikini

Blond bombshell Lauren Drain has stunned her fans yet again with another throwback shot, this time wearing a red lace and floral bikini. The former nurse is posting a number of older photos in order to promote her personal training program, which begins in just four days.

Perhaps not-so-surprisingly, the stunner decided to up the ante to inspire her followers with a picture that left little of her killer body to the imagination. In the shot, Lauren posed in front of a wall with a full length black mirror. The setting made it seem almost as if Lauren was inspecting her own enviable figure before spinning around for the snap.

Her attire, a red bikini, seemed almost too small for the former nurse as she appeared nearly ready to burst out of the ensemble, which gave a small glimpse of underboob. The trim was a lace material, adding a hint of lingerie sultriness to the suit. The bust was decorated at the band with a white flower. Adding to the trendiness of the outfit, the straps of the bikini were covered with rhinestones.

The bottoms looked very similar to the top, and the red lace made the bikini look almost like panties. The rhinestone accent also featured on the bottoms, wrapping around Lauren’s toned hips.

Lauren added numerous accessories to the look, including a necklace, dangling earrings, and a green bracelet. She kept her makeup simple, with a swipe of mascara and a nude lip. She sported a golden tan and let her blond locks drape naturally down her shoulders.

She posed by popping out her hip, which expertly accentuated her perky posterior. It also elongated her already taut tummy. Lauren also lengthened her long and lean leg by pointing her toe in a playful gesture. She completed the look by cocking her head to the side and bringing her hands up towards her hair.

The snapshot earned over 22,000 likes and more than 140 glowing comments.

“I’m really amazed by your fitness photos,” one awestruck fan raved, adding three sparkle emoji.

“Good lord… fantastic effort,” added a second, with the fire, bicep, and applauding hand emoji.

“You are a beautiful gorgeous sexy woman with an amazing smoking fit body,” gushed a third, along with several fire emoji and a bicep arm.

Loading...

“Will you marry me,” joked a fourth, with a number of emoji like the heart-eye face and engagement ring. Unfortunately for fans, the blond beauty is not only married, she is expecting her first child with her husband.

Being pregnant hasn’t stopped Lauren from working, however. She has been posting each day to encourage last minute sign ups for her fitness program. In yesterday’s post, she flaunted her figure in a tiny beige slip dress, as covered by The Inquisitr.