Texas Bombshell Hope Beel Stuns In A Black Knit Bikini With Soaking Wet Hair

Hope Beel looked smoking hot as she wore a black bikini for her latest Instagram update, which she posted to her account on Wednesday night.

In the stunning snapshot, Hope rocked a black knitted top that fell off of her shoulders and had a sheer element to it, allowing fans to peek through at her skin underneath. The Texas native also wore a pair of matching bottoms as she flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, curvy hips, and long legs for the camera.

Hope is seen sitting on what appears to be a large wooden surface in front of a building. She had one of her legs bent behind her while the other was pulled in tight to her body.

The model had her long, dark hair pushed back behind her head in soaking wet locks as she accessorized her bikini look with a pair of dark rounded sunglasses and a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Hope also stunned in a full face of makeup, opting for dark, defined eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a shimmering glow on her face. She added to the glam look with a dark pink tint to her plump lips.

In the background of the photo, which the brunette beauty reveals was taken in Tulum, Quintana Roo, some green foliage can be seen. In the caption, Hope tells her fans that she’s been loving her new Rayban sunglasses as of late.

Meanwhile, Hope’s 1.2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy shot, clicking the like button over 6,800 times and leaving around 50 comments in the ten hours after she shared the photo to the network.

“Always as beautiful and so perfect,” one of Hope’s social media followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

Loading...

“God I hope there is a heaven and angels like you is what I imagine it’s all about,” another adoring fan gushed.

“Love the work that you and your team are always producing it is always worth the wait to see. You are just such a natural beauty and make it look effortless and easy, I have no doubt that you must be a joy to work with,” a third comment read.

“Hottest babe in the world, love you,” a fourth person stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just one day before the black bikini shot, Hope Beel posted a photo wearing a tiny tan two-piece, and revealed to her followers that she needed to get her workouts in order due to all of the holiday treats she planned on eating.