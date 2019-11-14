Victoria’s Secret’s Devon Windsor Stuns In A Bikini Alongside Swimsuit-Clad Mom

Devon and her mom are soaking up the sun together in a sizzling snap.

Devon Windsor showed fans exactly where she got her flawless bikini body from in a gorgeous new photo posted to her Instagram account. The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel stunned fans with the snap she shared on November 13, which showed her posing in a bikini alongside her mom, Lisa Windsor, who rocked a similar swimsuit.

The sizzling shot featured Devon as she sported a polka-dot two-piece from her own swim line, Devon Windsor Swim, while her mom matched in her own spotted number which was also taken from the collection.

The two-piece Devon wore had navy blue polka dots on the top, which was an off-the-shoulder design with ruffle straps that stretched across her chest and upper arms and laced-up at the front. She paired that with matching print bottoms that stretched upwards towards her waist to show off her long legs.

As for her mom, the ageless beauty could easily have been mistaken for Devon’s sister as she matched her daughter in a navy and pale blue polka dot one-piece. Lisa’s swimsuit featured the same off-the-shoulder ruffle design, though she opted to keep her middle a little more covered.

Lisa flashed a big smile for the camera and put her arm around the model’s waist. The genetically blessed mother/daughter duo both let their similar length blond hair flow down and shielded their eyes from the sun with dark sunglasses on their eyes.

In the caption of the photo, which has more than 14,000 likes, Devon told her 1.7 million followers that she got her flawless model look “from [her] mama” and confirmed that both of the swimwear looks they were wearing were available to buy from the brand’s official website.

Behind them was the stunning scenery and perfect blue sky as they posed high above the beach below.

Though Devon didn’t confirm in the caption exactly where the photo was taken, it’s possible the shot was snapped somewhere in St Barts. The Daily Mail reported that the supermodel and her nearest and dearest recently touched down there ahead of Devon’s wedding with Johnny ‘Dex’ Barbara.

Tellingly, Devon did use the hashtag #DEVotedtoDex in her post, which is the tag she’s been using over the past few days for her wedding.

But it seems as though fans were a little more distracted by her and her mom’s stunning swimwear display than her upcoming nuptials as they flashed some skin for the camera. The comments section of the upload was flooded with praise for the gorgeous twosome.

One fan wrote, “Absolute BEAUTIES. The apple didn’t fall far from the tree!” while another even claimed that Devon and Lisa looked “like twins.”

“Beautiful Mother and Daughter!” a third Instagram user said.

Devon’s close friend, fellow model, and her Model Squad co-star Olivia Culpo also shared a sweet message in the comments. Clearly impressed, she wrote, “OMG” with seven fire emoji.

The latest swimwear snap from the star comes shortly after Devon Windsor Swim’s official Instagram account posted a close-up of her torso as she got soaking wet in a bikini.