Janet Jackson Stuns In Jeweled Black Jumpsuit For Australian Tour

Janet Jackson is currently Down Under in Australia and has treated fans to a photo of herself in her stage costume.

The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” icon has been sharing lots of content from her Australian trip but had yet to post a picture of herself in the look she performs in. Yesterday, Jackson shared a full-length photo that displayed her ensemble from head to toe.

Janet recently dyed her hair black and wore it down and curly for one of her performances. She sported a loose-fitted, short-sleeved black jumpsuit that had little jewels embroidered on the top half. She rocked a sparkly long-sleeved, semi-sheer T-shirt underneath, which gave the ensemble that extra pop. She accessorized with a thin belt and paired the whole look with tied-up black boots. She had a head mic across her face, which would have allowed her to dance and sing throughout her set. The “That’s the Way Love Goes” chart-topper placed both arms beside her and posed with a fierce expression directly at the camera.

Jackson uploaded another photo of herself in the same outfit where she appeared to be on stage. The up-close shot saw the “I Get Lonely” hitmaker smiling and poking her tongue out. It displayed her stunning side profile and proved that she is enjoying time on the road.

She geotagged her posts under Brisbane, where she will be performing on November 15.

Janet left both captions simple with a black heart emoji.

In the span of 15 hours, her posts racked up thousands of likes and comments, proving to be popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“YOU ARE THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You look amazing!! Have an awesome show tonight!! You continue to raise the standard!!” another shared.

“She is just sooo juicy these days. This black hair is sending me to a place i never want to return back from,” a third fan remarked adding multiple black heart emoji.

“You look stunning with black hair,” a fourth follower commented.

Jackson kicked off the Australian leg of her tour in Perth and continued in Melbourne and Adelaide. Her final two shows will take place in Brisbane and Sydney.

On November 17, she will perform a one-off date in Auckland New Zealand.

The “Damn Baby” songstress is performing alongside The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Keri Hilson, Brandy, Sisqo, and J-Known for an event titled “RnB Fridays Live 2019.” She is the headliner for each night.