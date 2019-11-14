Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Battle It Out Over Dueling Instagram Pics

Fans of the couple have clearly decided which photo is hotter.

Dancing with the Stars pros-Val Chmerkovskiy and wife Jenna Johnson appear to be engaged in a friendly battle over two photos Val posted to his Instagram account. The dance professional quipped on the social media site that his wife has more likes for a photo that show her completely clothed than the shirtless photo he posted to his account two days earlier.

Val ‘s comment accompanied a sequence of stunning photos that showed his gorgeous wife Jenna wearing a rose-colored, long-sleeved dress, her legs appearing impossibly long in high heels, posing on a pathway in front of a backdrop of a cityscape. Jenna’s long and lush hair is accentuated by simple hoop earrings.

The two-time mirrorball winner said in the accompanying comments of the photo, “This getting more likes in 10 min than my topless selfie got in 3 days. Kinda got me tight.”

Fans were quick to respond to Val’s joke in subsequent comments of the pic.

One Instagram fan remarked, “We appreciate a man who appreciates his wife!”

A second follower of the dance pro stated, “Because a man who sincerely gushes over his spouse is way sexier than topless gym selfies.”

A third fan of Val and Jenna said, “Easy to see topless guys on IG but hard and hotter to see a husband have so much pride in his wife!!”

The aforementioned photo Val referenced of himself was posted two days prior to Jenna’s.

In a solo pic posted to his Instagram account, Val was seen shirtless after a workout.

Wearing glasses, a backward baseball cap and posing in what appears to be a restroom, Val’s toned physique was on full display in the selfie in the photo seen below.

Jenna’s photo was liked over 72,000 times while Val’s gym pic was tapped over 14,000 times.

The couple, married in April of this year, regularly posts loving photos of one another on their respective social media accounts to the delight of their many followers.

In a photo Val shared to Instagram on October 24, he was seen snuggling up to his wife on the set of Dancing with the Stars, his head on her chest and hands resting comfortably on her backside.

Jenna joked in the caption that Val had “stolen” this photo from her phone, but since it was such a cute pic, she forgave him for posting it.

Val and Jenna are no longer competing on the ABC dance series but are continuing to dance for the remainder of the season as part of the show’s troupe of professionals. Both were eliminated along with their celebrity partners Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Queer Eye star Karamo Brown earlier this season.